HAVE YOU NEARLY fallen for a scam text or phone call recently? You’re not alone.

A new survey has found that 82% of Irish people believe that scams have become more sophisticated in the past year and are increasingly difficult to identify.

Last month, Gardaí warned the public to be vigilant about “very high” levels of text message scams.

They also warned that fraudulent text messages were beginning to appear within a previous genuine thread of texts from certain companies and institutions.

So today we want to know: Have you received a scam call or text recently?