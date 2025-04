GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Fatal Galway collision

1. A six-year-old girl who was cycling her bike died yesterday afternoon in a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle in Galway city

US protests

2. Tens of thousands of protesters flooded the streets of major US cities yesterday to oppose Donald Trump, in the largest demonstrations since his return to the White House

UK MPs arrested

3. Two UK Labour MPs were detained and denied entry into Israel because they were suspected of plans to “document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred”

Fire in Mourne Mountains

4. A fire in the Mourne Mountains was declared a “major incident” last night as it neared a number of residential properties

Rapid-build homes

5. A report by Dublin City Council into the construction of rapid-build modular housing developments in the capital found that overruns added up to €39.4 million

Storms in US

6. Storms battering the United States have killed at least 16 people, officials said, with the National Weather Service warning yesterday of “severe” flash flooding in the coming days

Michael Shine victim abuse

7. One of paedophile surgeon Michael Shine’s earliest victims has revealed for the first time how he was abused over 60 years ago

Gaza aid workers killed

8. Video footage has emerged showing that 15 aid workers killed in Gaza were travelling in marked vehicles – contradicting Israel’s account

Attempted murder arrests

9. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after PSNI officers discovered a man covered in blood with a serious head injury and suspected stab wounds at a house in Co Derry