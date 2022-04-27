The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ENERGY SUPPLY Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbours after Russia cut off the flow of gas to the two member states yesterday.

Advertisement

2. #WATT The Oireachtas Finance Committee will seek powers to compel the Secretary General of the Department of Health Robert Watt to appear before it.

3. #TURF Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said there will be “no ban on the use of turf for the remainder of the year”.

4. #MR MOONLIGHT The Supreme Court has given Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke permission to appeal his conviction for the murder of Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan.

5. #LATEST FIGURES Health officials have reported an additional 982 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19 today. In addition, there have been 1,325 positive antigen tests reported through the HSE portal as of yesterday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons.