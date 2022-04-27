#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 27 April 2022
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 4:58 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ENERGY SUPPLY Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbours after Russia cut off the flow of gas to the two member states yesterday.

2. #WATT The Oireachtas Finance Committee will seek powers to compel the Secretary General of the Department of Health Robert Watt to appear before it.

3. #TURF Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said there will be “no ban on the use of turf for the remainder of the year”.

4. #MR MOONLIGHT The Supreme Court has given Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke permission to appeal his conviction for the murder of Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan. 

5. #LATEST FIGURES Health officials have reported an additional 982 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19 today. In addition, there have been 1,325 positive antigen tests reported through the HSE portal as of yesterday.

