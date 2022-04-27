#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 27 April 2022
Coronavirus: 2,307 new cases and 435 patients in hospital, including 38 in ICU

The Department of Health released the figures this afternoon.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 4:30 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 982 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19 today.

In addition, there have been 1,325 positive antigen tests reported through the HSE portal as of yesterday.

This leads to a combined total of 2,307 new cases of Covid-19 being reported today.

As of 8am this morning, there are 435 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 being treated in hospital, of whom 38 are in ICU.

Hospital figures have reached their lowest level since December, with hospitalisations dropping below 500 for the first time in several months yesterday.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 1,236 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19, alongside 1,601 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE portal.

Tadgh McNally
