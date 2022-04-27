Coronavirus: 2,307 new cases and 435 patients in hospital, including 38 in ICU

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 982 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19 today.
In addition, there have been 1,325 positive antigen tests reported through the HSE portal as of yesterday.
This leads to a combined total of 2,307 new cases of Covid-19 being reported today.
As of 8am this morning, there are 435 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 being treated in hospital, of whom 38 are in ICU.
Hospital figures have reached their lowest level since December, with hospitalisations dropping below 500 for the first time in several months yesterday.
Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 1,236 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19, alongside 1,601 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE portal.
