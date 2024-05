NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A Guard of Honour lining up at the memorial for fallen gardaí. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A cyclist in his 70s has died following a crash in Dublin city centre early this morning.

An elderly woman in her 80s suffered a fractured hip when she was attacked by a group of men on Henry Street, Dublin.

Gardai have arrested two people and a man is in hospital following a stabbing near O’Connell Street in Dublin early this morning.

A ceremony has taken place in Dublin to commemorate all gardai members who have died in the line of duty.

Two people were injured after a truck and car collided on the N1, Co Louth.

Fianna Fáil comes bottom of the class compared to the other main political parties in Ireland in terms of the number of women running in the local elections.

A leading EU broadcaster has said Irish media companies need to have a better focus on Europe and has called for a public, ring-fenced fund to be established in order to support it.

INTERNATIONAL

A dog runs in the tide on a beach at Southport in the UK. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#NEW CALEDONIA One more person has been killed today and two have been injured in France’s Pacific territory of New Caledonia as security personnel tried to restore order after a fifth night of riots and looting that has now claimed six lives.

#GEORGIA Georgia’s President has vetoed the so-called “Russian law” targeting media that has sparked weeks of mass protests in the country.

#SLOVAKIA A Slovak court decided to put the suspect in the attempted assassination of Prime Minister Robert Fico in pre-trial detention.

#GERMANY German authorities closed down Munich Airport temporarily today after six climate activists broke through a security fence and glued themselves to access routes, known as taxiways, leading to runways.

PARTING SHOT

It’s a tough and at times thankless political beat to be standing for public office.

Our political reporter Jane Matthews spoke to a number of politicians about the difficult and often terrifying aggression they are facing on the doorsteps.

Having a ladder kicked while at the top of it, being chased down the road, being harassed with phone calls and having abuse “roared” at them – these are some of the things election hopefuls have had to deal with as they canvass ahead of the June elections.

This week, The Journal caught up with a number of other election candidates to discuss their experience of canvassing this year.