TWO PEOPLE WERE injured after a truck and car collided on the N1, Co Louth.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the crash which, occurred between junctions 19 and 20, southbound at around 7:30am this morning.

A truck and a car were involved in this collision and two people were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The N1 remains closed at this time with diversions in place.

