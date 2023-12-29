Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People enjoying the amusements in Funderland at the RDS in Dublin. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

The release of thousands of state papers revealed:

INTERNATIONAL

A 4×4 vehicle being removed from a North Yorkshire river, as flowers were laid on the bank in tribute to three men who died yesterday while attempting to cross the water. Their jeep was reportedly swept away by the water. PA PA

#WAR IN UKRAINE: At least 18 people have been killed in Ukraine after one of the largest Russian missile attacks of the war.

#RUSSIA: An associate of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to nine years in prison, the latest move in a relentless Kremlin crackdown on dissent.

#PALESTINE: Israel continued attacks on Gaza today as Egypt is set to host a high-level Hamas delegation for talks to try and end the nearly 12-week conflict.

#MONT BLANC: Two British skiers have died after an avalanche swept through an off-piste area of a French ski resort.

PARTING SHOT

Did you receive an item of clothing this Christmas that was too big or too small?

Or were you gifted a book you’ve already read (or don’t want).

Children’s charity Barnardos is calling on the public to donate their unwanted Christmas gifts to their shops, where all the money generated from donated items will go towards their work with children and families across Ireland in 2024.

A list of the charity’s 54 service locations is here.