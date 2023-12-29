Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Dublin restaurant on Christmas Eve.
- A man in his 20s has been detained for questioning following the discovery of the body of a man at a house in Co Tipperary on Wednesday.
- Wet and windy conditions are on the way with weather warnings issued for today and tomorrow.
- The Taoiseach insisted that Dublin is a safe city when compared with others in the western world.
- Tributes were paid following the death of a 21-year-old woman in a single-vehicle crash in Co Derry.
- A new “flexible” pension system that will give people the option to work until they are aged 70 in return for higher payments will come into effect on 1 January.
- A short-lived tornado was suggested as the cause of damage to a property in Co Wexford.
- More than 40 people were brought to court this year over alleged wildlife crimes, according to the National Parks and Wildlife Service.
The release of thousands of state papers revealed:
- Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State wanted Mary McAleese to try to connect with loyalist protesters during the Holy Cross school controversy, but the then-President chose instead to meet only with the Catholic victims.
- The Department of Justice sought the advice of the Attorney General’s Office in 1992 over the prospect of so-called “sex aids” being imported into Ireland.
INTERNATIONAL
#WAR IN UKRAINE: At least 18 people have been killed in Ukraine after one of the largest Russian missile attacks of the war.
#RUSSIA: An associate of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to nine years in prison, the latest move in a relentless Kremlin crackdown on dissent.
#PALESTINE: Israel continued attacks on Gaza today as Egypt is set to host a high-level Hamas delegation for talks to try and end the nearly 12-week conflict.
#MONT BLANC: Two British skiers have died after an avalanche swept through an off-piste area of a French ski resort.
PARTING SHOT
Did you receive an item of clothing this Christmas that was too big or too small?
Or were you gifted a book you’ve already read (or don’t want).
Children’s charity Barnardos is calling on the public to donate their unwanted Christmas gifts to their shops, where all the money generated from donated items will go towards their work with children and families across Ireland in 2024.
A list of the charity’s 54 service locations is here.
have your say