Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

INTERNTIONAL

#SEXISM Actor Laurence Fox and host Dan Wootton have both been suspended by GB News after comments Fox made about a female journalist on Wootton’s programme last night.

#TRAVIS KING The US soldier who illegally crossed the heavily armed border into North Korea was taken into American custody, US officials confirmed.

#ROSEBANK The UK’s largest untapped oil and gas field was given the green light for development and production by the British regulator, prompting anger from environmental campaigners.

#REFUGEES The UN’s refugee agency rejected comments made by the British Home Secretary where she called for the definition of who qualifies for international protection to be “tightened”.

PARTING SHOT

In today’s Voices article, teacher Eoghan Cleary talks sex education.

‘The new sex ed curriculum is being misrepresented by a small but loud group’

Eoghan challenges certain beliefs about the new sex education curriculum and outlines why they are inaccurate.

