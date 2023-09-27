Advertisement

Wednesday 27 September 2023
Sam Boal A windsurfer makes the most of the strong winds brought by Storm Agnes in Dublin.
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
772
0
31 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

storm agnus 61 Sam Boal Sam Boal

INTERNTIONAL 

 

stop-rosebank-protest Jane Barlow Campaigners take part in a Stop Rosebank emergency protest outside the UK Government building in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow

#SEXISM Actor Laurence Fox and host Dan Wootton have both been suspended by GB News after comments Fox made about a female journalist on Wootton’s programme last night. 

#TRAVIS KING The US soldier who illegally crossed the heavily armed border into North Korea was taken into American custody, US officials confirmed.

#ROSEBANK The UK’s largest untapped oil and gas field was given the green light for development and production by the British regulator, prompting anger from environmental campaigners.

#REFUGEES The UN’s refugee agency rejected comments made by the British Home Secretary where she called for the definition of who qualifies for international protection to be “tightened”. 

PARTING SHOT

In today’s Voices article, teacher Eoghan Cleary talks sex education.

‘The new sex ed curriculum is being misrepresented by a small but loud group’

Eoghan challenges certain beliefs about the new sex education curriculum and outlines why they are inaccurate. 
You can read his article here

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
