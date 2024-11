MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly has defended the advertisement ran by Fianna Fáil general election candidate, Gráinne Seoige, in which she said that cancer services in Galway are the worst in the country, and if she is elected, she will work to ensure the sector is invested.

In the ad, which was run in local media in Galway, the Galway West candidate said: “Did you know that treatment for cancer outcomes in Galway are the worst in the country?

“More investment can change this. If elected, I will works to bring this investment to ensure all people get equal treatment in Galway.”

The ad was run under the slogan “Grá for Galway”.

Seoige’s advertisement has received criticism across the board as Fianna Fáil have held the health brief for the duration of the last government. Yesterday, Seoige rejected claims that she was taking a swipe at her party colleague with the ad.

“I don’t believe that it’s a criticism of Stephen Donnelly at all,” she told The Irish Times.

Speaking on The Week In Politics on RTÉ, Donnelly refuted the idea that his party colleague was taking aim at his tenure as Minister for Health.

“Gráinne is calling out something that is very real. This has been a long standing issue,” he said.

“She’s standing up for the region. That’s why we’ve invested in an 80 million euro radiation therapy center. It’s why we’re committed to a new cancer center in Galway hospital. It’s why we have expanded cancer services over the last four years at an unprecedented rate.

“What Gráinne is calling out quite rightly, is that more needs to be done. It’s why we fully funded the National Cancer service, and it’s why we have such a big level of investment in cancer services now in Galway,” Donnelly said.

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson, David Cullinane, said that the Minister had previously said that Ireland is “halfway there” to achieving a world class public health system.

“After 100 years of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, we’re halfway there. Do we have to wait another 100 years?”