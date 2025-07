A STATUS YELLOW heat warning will take effect across Ireland later this morning, with temperatures forecast to hit a sweltering 30 degrees in some parts.

Met Éireann says this week’s hot spell will continue today, making it very warm with the highest temperatures ranging from 26 to 30 degrees.

The temperature this morning at 7am was 18 degrees in most parts, although it hit the 20 degree mark on Valencia in Co Kerry.

From today at noon, a status yellow temperature warning will kick in for the entire country. The warning is valid until 6am Sunday and the same potential impacts and temperatures apply, according to Met Éireann.

An earlier heat warning for 14 counties lifted at 6am this morning.

While some parts in the likes of the south-west will see their day with patchy fog, this will clear quickly. and it will be dry and sunny with light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Conditions will be dry and muggy tonight – Met Éireann has warned there will be uncomfortable sleeping conditions as a result of the hot spell.