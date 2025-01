SEVERAL ROAD INCIDENTS have taken place across motorways in Tipperary over the last 24 hours, as the county faces the worst levels of recorded snowfall since 2018.

Incidents were reported on the M7 and M8 motorways yesterday, with major tailbacks bring traffic to hour-long standstills on the busy roads.

Significant snowfall across the country has led to treacherous driving conditions across Tipperary, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois and Wicklow, with widespread icy conditions throughout the country.

41,000 customers remain without power nationwide as Met Éireann issued a fresh Status Yellow snow-ice warning for the entire country today, which will stay in place until midday tomorrow.

Tipperary County Council has advised the public not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary, as the county’s Fire Service said earlier today that they had responded to 24 calls since 9am on Sunday, most of which were weather-related incidents.

The absolute state of the M7 through Tipp 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/pvlXQza1yh — Sarah Holland (@SJTHolland) January 5, 2025

In the wake of this, Tipperary County Council said its Crisis Management Team met this morning to discuss impacts and road conditions in Tipperary.

Advertisement

“The Winter Service routes were treated yesterday, overnight and again early this morning,” a Council spokesperson said in a statement.

“Conditions remain dangerous due to snow and ice including on routes where road surfaces have been treated. Further forecasted rainfall and freezing conditions may limit the effectiveness of road salting as rainfall can wash salt off the road and, combined with low road surface temperatures, allow ice to form”.

Tipperary County Council is responsible for 99km of motorway across the M7 and M8, which were cleared of snow this morning using salt spreading and snow ploughs fitted to Council trucks.

Took 9.5 hours from Newmarket-on-Fergus Co Clare, to Cork city! Stranded on the #M8 for almost 3 hours. THANK YOU so much to @GardaTraffic & the other drivers who helped move my car to allow access for the snow ploughs Tipp CoCo. Heroes one & all. #sneachta @CorkSafetyAlert pic.twitter.com/qU49jSq6xE — Niamh O'Connor RD (@CorkNutrition) January 5, 2025

The Council’s Winter Service crews have said they are prioritising the clearing and treatment of the planned winter maintenance salting routes.

With further snow and very low temperatures forecast into the rest of the week, the Council added that this programme “will continue to be prioritised”.

In Cork, a truck jack-knifed on the N20 just before midday today between Charleville and O’Rourke’s Cross, entirely blocking the main route between Cork and Limerick.

Cork County Council has said that the truck was removed. The N20 from Mallow to Charleville is treated and traffic is moving, but warned that there is a lot of snow on the sides and middle of the N20 road between Buttevant and Charleville.