JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee has said that granting powers of arrest for a proposed public transport police has to yet be “explored”.

The draft Programme for Government was published yesterday afternoon and it pledges to create a “Transport Security Force” under the National Transport Authority.

This force would operate and have similar powers to the Airport Police and Customs officers.

The programme for government adds that the new Transport Security Force would “play a central role on Dublin public transport”.

McEntee said that while gardaí already carry out “specific operations on public transport”, the government has “agreed to have something similar to what you have in our airport”.

When asked if the gardaí on public transport would have powers of arrest, McEntee said “this has to be explored”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, McEntee acknowledged that there are “limited powers of arrest for those who are in the airport”.

She added: “We’re very clear, this is not a new police force.

“The gardaí are our only gardaí.”

McEntee also said that the government wants to establish a transport security force “while at the same time expanding our garda workforce and making sure we have as strong a presence as possible, not just on public transport, but right across the country”.

And when pressed on why it took so long to include the creation of a public transport police in a programme for government, McEntee said: “We’d like to do everything at once when we’re in government, but you can’t do everything at once.

“What you can do is make progress and I believe that we have made progress, whether it’s in garda numbers, developing stations, opening new stations in our capital city.”

Public transport workers have previously called for the introduction of a dedicated transport police to deal with anti-social behaviour.

Trade union SIPTU welcomed the inclusion of a new transport security force in the draft programme for government.

SIPTU’s transport division organiser Adrian Kane said union representatives will be “seeking an early meeting with the incoming Minister for Transport to ensure this commitment is a top priority for the Government”.

He said anti-social behaviour and violence on the public transport network has “intensified since the pandemic”.

SIPTU Sector Organiser John Murphy said that making the plan “a reality must now be the key aim of all stakeholders in the public transport sector”.

Meanwhile, McEntee said it is a matter for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil leaders Simon Harris and Micheál Martin as to whether she remains as Justice Minister within the new government.

“If I am asked to serve in the department, of course I will,” said McEntee.

“If I’m asked to be somewhere else, if I’m asked to be a cabinet minister, I’d be very happy and I’d be very delighted to accept that ask.”