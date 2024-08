FEARS ARE MOUNTING among workers on the Irish Coast Guard helicopter search and rescue service that their jobs may be at risk as the State enters a new contract, The Journal has learned.

In recent weeks a dispute has arisen as air crew represented by Forsa have become concerned about their employment status.

The Irish Coast Guard is operated by global aviation company CHC Helicopters at present but a new contract has been awarded to Bristow also a global aviation.

Stations are due to transition through into their new contracts over the coming months – this means that they will change from CHC management to Bristow.

Sources with a knowledge of the process have said that the new provider, Bristow, wanted crews to resign from their CHC contracts three months in advance – CHC have ruled this out. It is not known why this has been recommended.

The sources who contacted The Journal said that crews are particularly concerned about the status of their employment, particularly around terms and conditions.

One well-placed source strongly criticised the Coast Guard’s handling of the situation.

“Coast Guard are not getting involved and it’s our view that they don’t care how we are treated, all they want is a service. They don’t care about the crews that have been providing it for the last 30 years,” they explained.

The current sticking points are expenses, as well as terms and conditions. The crews wish to retain the regime they have had for two decades.

They are also looking for clarity on sick pay, particularly for operators who are out injured. There is a high injury rate due to the nature of the work.

A source said that such is the tension in the service that the Irish Coast Guard had attempted to shut down a Facebook page that documents operations carried out by the crews.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew loading an injured casualty onto Rescue 116 during a 2021 operation in West Cork. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

‘Level of bitterness’

Senator Gerard Craughwell, who has been vocal in regard to the service, has said that the issue has been festering for six to eight months. He claimed that much of the frustration is caused by the relationship between Bristow and CHC as the contract changes.

The Independent senator said that there will be a change to the status of the medical capability of the crews.

“There’s a level of bitterness there. One issue is the fact that advanced paramedic level will be removed from them – this is a retrograde step,” Craughwell said.

He claimed that the Coast Guard has “closed its eyes” and that he believes that the contract must be reviewed.

“The crews’ concerns must be considered but the key issue here is that this will impact the Irish public.

“We need to know that Ireland is getting like-for-like,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Bristow Ireland said that the company is “fully committed and engaged in ensuring a smooth and managed transition” to the new contract later in the year.

“The company has taken a collaborative approach and has been working closely with all relevant parties. We have signed framework agreements in place with each of the three major unions representing pilots, technical crews and specialist engineers – Unite, FORSA and IALPA,” she said.

The spokeswoman said that the new SAR contract will see Bristow Ireland operate six SAR-configured AW189 helicopters from dedicated bases in Shannon, Sligo, Waterford, and Weston.

“The AW189 is a technologically advanced modern helicopter making it the optimum solution for Ireland’s search and rescue needs. In an expansion to the current service, the new contract will include a day and night fixed-wing service operating out of Shannon,” she added.

The Department of Transport said that it was engaging with both Bristow and CHC to make the transition smoothly.

“Transition from the existing contract with CHC is scheduled for completion by 30th June 2025 with bases transitioning in the following sequence Shannon, Sligo, Waterford and Dublin.

“The incoming contractor is actively engaging with existing staff and Trade Unions and arrangements for recruitment of the existing cohort of CHC flight crews and engineering staff are at advanced stage. The Department is actively engaging with both companies and its overarching requirement is to ensure the safe and effective transfer of contract without interruption to services,” a statement said.

Statements have been requested from CHC Helicopters and Forsa.