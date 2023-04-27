Irish Naval Service obligated to save lives in Mediterranean as Dáil approves Libya mission

AN IRISH NAVAL ship being deployed as part of a defence operation will be obligated to provide assistance to migrants in distress in the Mediterranean.

TDs last night voted to send LÉ William Butler Yeats – a Samuel Beckett-class patrol vessel – on operation Irini, which primarily aims to enforce an arms embargo on Libya.

The vessel will spend around seven weeks in the Mediterranean in June and July of this year.

Some opposition TDs raised ethical concerns about the mission, asking whether the Irish Naval Service would be working with the Libyan Coast Guard.

The Libyan Coast Guard routinely intercepts boats of migrants and returns them to detention camps in Libya, where human rights violations are allegedly commonplace.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin has since said that it is “not intended” that Naval Service personnel will engage with the organisation when deployed to operation Irini.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon proposed an amendment to the government’s motion to deploy the vessel, emphasising the Irish navy’s responsibility to assist anyone in trouble at sea.

TDs last night voted in favour of the motion.

Speaking in the Dáil this week, the Tánaiste said that stopping the flow of weapons into Libya will help “create the conditions for a permanent ceasefire”.

He added that Operation Irini “has no mandate” for search and rescue, but that the place the mission operates “does not attract” migrants and it is unlikely that it would need to assist them.

“However”, he said, “should an occasion arise where any Operation Irini ship is involved in SOLAS/SAR, the mission direction is that the migrants would be disembarked to a European Coastguard ship as soon as possible so that the Operation Irini ship can return to its mandated operations with the minimum of delay”, he said.