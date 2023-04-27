Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 27 April 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Press Military The LÉ William Butler Yeats vessel rescuing migrants from a rubber craft in 2017.
# Operation Irini
Irish Naval Service obligated to save lives in Mediterranean as Dáil approves Libya mission
Opposition TDs had raised ethical concerns about the mission’s work with the Libyan Coast Guard.
1.9k
7
1 hour ago

AN IRISH NAVAL ship being deployed as part of a defence operation will be obligated to provide assistance to migrants in distress in the Mediterranean.

TDs last night voted to send LÉ William Butler Yeats – a Samuel Beckett-class patrol vessel – on operation Irini, which primarily aims to enforce an arms embargo on Libya. 

The vessel will spend around seven weeks in the Mediterranean in June and July of this year.

Some opposition TDs raised ethical concerns about the mission, asking whether the Irish Naval Service would be working with the Libyan Coast Guard.

The Libyan Coast Guard routinely intercepts boats of migrants and returns them to detention camps in Libya, where human rights violations are allegedly commonplace. 

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin has since said that it is “not intended” that Naval Service personnel will engage with the organisation when deployed to operation Irini.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon proposed an amendment to the government’s motion to deploy the vessel, emphasising the Irish navy’s responsibility to assist anyone in trouble at sea.

TDs last night voted in favour of the motion.

Speaking in the Dáil this week, the Tánaiste said that stopping the flow of weapons into Libya will help “create the conditions for a permanent ceasefire”.

He added that Operation Irini “has no mandate” for search and rescue, but that the place the mission operates “does not attract” migrants and it is unlikely that it would need to assist them.

“However”, he said, “should an occasion arise where any Operation Irini ship is involved in SOLAS/SAR, the mission direction is that the migrants would be disembarked to a European Coastguard ship as soon as possible so that the Operation Irini ship can return to its mandated operations with the minimum of delay”, he said.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     