Dublin’s oldest Christmas market returns to Henry street at full trading capacity

DUBLIN’S OLDEST CHRISTMAS market returned to Henry Street at full trading capacity this weekend.

The market operated at a limited capacity of just 25 stalls last year, a compromise after it was initially cancelled by the council due to Covid-19.

This year 42 traders will be operating across Henry Street and Mary Street in the city centre.

Welcoming the return of the “much-loved market”, Dublin City Council described the shopping experience as a “longstanding Christmas tradition for many Dubliners”.

“As the oldest Christmas market in Dublin, it boasts a rich history that spans generations. It has been a part of the city centre Christmas shopping experience over the last few decades, for those from Dublin and beyond,” the council said in a statement.

It said shoppers heading to the market over the coming month can expect to see Christmas gifts, decorations, toys, “and much, much more”.

In the last three years, the council provided new gazebos, awnings and lights to further improve the festive mood.

The traditional Christmas trading usually takes place from 10am to 9pm each day for the month of December – excluding Christmas Day.