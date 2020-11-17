Henry Street Christmas trading may go ahead following councillors vote

HENRY STREET VENDORS may get to trade this Christmas after all, following a vote at last night’s Dublin City Council meeting.

The council had faced some backlash following its earlier decision to cancel the Henry Street/Mary Street Christmas Trading next month due to Covid-19.

A motion, tabled by Labour councillor Joe Costello, passed unanimously in support of allowing Henry Street traders to operate some form of market this December.

The motion called on the Chief Executive to rescind his decision and explore all options to allow casual trading on Henry Street while ensuring that all protocols and precautions regarding public health are observed.

The Lord Mayor, Chief Executive and the Henry Street Traders Committee are expected to convene later this month to find a solution.

“We hope that we will be able to resolve the matter satisfactorily. It makes no sense that to stop outdoor trading while allowing shops to trade indoors,” said Costello, a member of the Henry Street Traders Committee.

In 2018, Dublin City Council provided new gazebos to all traders and last year provided awnings and lights to further improve festive mood.

The traditional Christmas trading usually takes place from 1 to 31 December, 10am to 9pm each day.