A MASSIVE CONVOY of garda cars and vans was spotted by some motorists this morning in Dublin – it was part of a major operation targeting alleged organised crime activity.

In a statement a garda spokesperson said that the convoy, which had 150 gardaí involved, was part of raids hitting various crime groups in Coolock and Raheny areas.

There were 39 locations searched and the raids were focused on alleged criminals involved in nationwide burglaries, drug trafficking counterfeiting, thefts and other property crimes.

“Over 150 Garda members from the Dublin Metropolitan Region North, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, Operational Support including the Garda Dog Unit, Armed Support Unit are involved in the operation, with additional support provided by the Garda National Public Order Unit,” a spokesperson said.

The convoy has made it to social media with videos of the movement through morning rush hour traffic.

It is understood that the searches are focused on recovering stolen goods taken in burglaries across the country.