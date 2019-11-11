This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 11 November, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Lisa Smith set to return to Ireland, a senator apologises for 2011 tweet, and political instability in Bolivia.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 11 Nov 2019, 8:56 PM
46 minutes ago 1,962 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4887551

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

13122015-floods-and-climate-change-the-relatio Three ministers met with the workers of two peat-burning ESB plants which are set to close next year Source: Eamonn Farrell

  • Two Irish citizens, believed to be Lisa Smith and her child, who were ISIS detainees are in the process of being repatriated to Ireland
  • The mother of Joanne Ball described the loss of her “beautiful, bubbly’” daughter as the family’s “worst nightmare” at an inquest
  • Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee apologised for tweets from 2011 in which she used the words “Traveller” and “knacker”
  • A taxi driver ripped off passengers 280 times by secretly using a remote control to add €9 to fares without their knowledge, a court heard
  • Tánaiste Simon Coveney said that the UK’s intention to change the law to protect British soldiers from legal action is “very concerning”
  • Most Remainers and Leavers would be prepared to see Northern Ireland leave the UK in order to get their preferred Brexit outcome
  • Met Éireann accused the media of over-sensationalising the potential impact of Storm Lorenzo and contributing to the fear some people already had.

WORLD 

bolivia-protests Supporters of former President Evo Morales clash with police in La Paz, Bolivia. Source: Juan Karita

#CIVIL UNREST: Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned from his position after three weeks of protests over his disputed re-election.

#MOIKA RIVER: A Russian historian confessed to murdering and dismembering his ex-student girlfriend after being pulled from the Moika River with a woman’s arms in his backpack. 

#UK ELECTS: Nigel Farage announced that his Brexit Party will not run any candidates in the 317 constituencies where the Conservatives currently hold seats.

#WILD ATLANTIC: French prosecutors opened an investigation after finding a “significant amount” of pure cocaine on beaches along the Atlantic coast.

PARTING SHOT

Nick Boles, a former Tory MP who briefly worked for Boris Johnson as his Chief of Staff at City Hall, has described Johnson has “a compulsive liar who’s betrayed every single person he has ever had any dealings with: every woman who has ever loved him, every member of his family, every friend, every colleague, every employee, every constituent”.

Writing in the Evening Standard, Boles wrote that the election will be known as “the Appalling Choice of 2019″. 

 It will be recorded as the only election in modern times in which you wouldn’t trust either of the prime ministerial candidates to mind your children for an hour, let alone run the country.

Have a read of the whole thing – you’ll learn some fun new insults. 

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

