Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Three ministers met with the workers of two peat-burning ESB plants which are set to close next year Source: Eamonn Farrell

Two Irish citizens, believed to be Lisa Smith and her child, who were ISIS detainees are in the process of being repatriated to Ireland

and her child, who were ISIS detainees are in the process of being repatriated to Ireland The mother of Joanne Ball described the loss of her “beautiful, bubbly’” daughter as the family’s “worst nightmare” at an inquest

described the loss of her “beautiful, bubbly’” daughter as the family’s “worst nightmare” at an inquest Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee apologised for tweets from 2011 in which she used the words “Traveller” and “knacker”

for tweets from 2011 in which she used the words “Traveller” and “knacker” A taxi driver ripped off passengers 280 times by secretly using a remote control to add €9 to fares without their knowledge, a court heard

without their knowledge, a court heard Tánaiste Simon Coveney said that the UK’s intention to change the law to protect British soldiers from legal action is “very concerning”

from legal action is “very concerning” Most Remainers and Leavers would be prepared to see Northern Ireland leave the UK in order to get their preferred Brexit outcome

leave the UK in order to get their preferred Brexit outcome Met Éireann accused the media of over-sensationalising the potential impact of Storm Lorenzo and contributing to the fear some people already had.

WORLD

Supporters of former President Evo Morales clash with police in La Paz, Bolivia. Source: Juan Karita

#CIVIL UNREST: Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned from his position after three weeks of protests over his disputed re-election.

#MOIKA RIVER: A Russian historian confessed to murdering and dismembering his ex-student girlfriend after being pulled from the Moika River with a woman’s arms in his backpack.

#UK ELECTS: Nigel Farage announced that his Brexit Party will not run any candidates in the 317 constituencies where the Conservatives currently hold seats.

#WILD ATLANTIC: French prosecutors opened an investigation after finding a “significant amount” of pure cocaine on beaches along the Atlantic coast.

PARTING SHOT

Nick Boles, a former Tory MP who briefly worked for Boris Johnson as his Chief of Staff at City Hall, has described Johnson has “a compulsive liar who’s betrayed every single person he has ever had any dealings with: every woman who has ever loved him, every member of his family, every friend, every colleague, every employee, every constituent”.

Writing in the Evening Standard, Boles wrote that the election will be known as “the Appalling Choice of 2019″.

It will be recorded as the only election in modern times in which you wouldn’t trust either of the prime ministerial candidates to mind your children for an hour, let alone run the country.

Have a read of the whole thing – you’ll learn some fun new insults.