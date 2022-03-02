#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 2 March 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

UN General Assembly demands Russia withdraws troops from Ukraine, and Alan Kelly resigns as Labour leader.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 2 Mar 2022, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,673 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5699287

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

paul-sarp Ukrainian students stand outside Trinity, which is lit up in blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine. Source: Paul Sharp/SHARPPIX

  • Top civil servants met today to begin “scenario planning” for the arrival of thousands of Ukrainian refugees to Ireland, the Taoiseach has confirmed.
  • Alan Kelly is stepping down as leader of the Labour party, saying that party TDs and Senators had “lost collective confidence in my leadership”.
  • Gardaí have launched an investigation into a paint attack at the entrance to the Russian-owned Aughinish Alumina plant in Co Limerick.
  • An Irish medical student stuck in a Ukrainian city 50 kilometres from the Russian border says talking with family at home keep her calm amid ongoing fighting.
  • A woman who made a number of allegations online against former 2FM presenter Eoghan McDermott last year has said a number of the statements she made were false and she regrets “publishing the inaccuracies”.

WORLD

a-person-praying-at-the-ukrainian-catholic-cathedral-of-the-holy-family-in-london-following-russias-invasion-of-ukriane-following-russias-invasion-of-ukriane-picture-date-wednesday-march-2-2022 A person praying at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Family in London, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE LATEST: The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution that “demands” Russia immediately withdraw from Ukraine. This came hoursafter Russian airborne troops landed in Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv.

#CHELSEA: Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has said he will sell Chelsea amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

#HUMANITARIAN CRISIS: Nearly 875,000 people have fled Ukraine, UN figures showed, with that figure expected to reach a million refugees before the end of the week.

PARTING SHOT

If you want to understand better what life is like for those who have stayed in Ukraine, or those who have decided to flee – listen to the latest episode of The Explainer podcast

We spoke to Olga Tokariuk, an independent journalist in western Ukraine about what life is like for people who have remained in the country – the dwindling access to food, incessant air strikes, the possibility that they might have to take up arms, and the psychological impact on children.

We also spoke to Gabriele Leu, Romania’s spokesperson at the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees, who painted a picture of those who are fleeing: they are almost exclusively mothers and children, as young men stay back to fight the war, and they have many immediate legal, information and medical needs.

Listen here.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

