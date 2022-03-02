#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 2 March 2022
Advertisement

The Explainer: What is life like for people staying in Ukraine - and those who have left?

Listen here to find out how life is on the ground for people living in Ukraine, and those who have crossed the border.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 2 Mar 2022, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 460 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5699110

THE PAST SEVEN days have been frightening ones for the people of Ukraine, as the Russian invasion gathered pace.

They’ve been difficult times too at the borders of Ukraine, as refugees make their away across into countries like Poland and Romania to get to safety. 

The latest figures from the UN suggest that around 836,000 people have fled Ukraine across the country’s borders. At the current rate of increase, there is likely to be a million Ukrainian refugees before the end of the week.

To give us a better sense of what is happening on the ground for people staying in Ukraine, and fleeing from the country, on this week’s podcast presenter Gráinne Ní Aodha spoke to freelance journalist Olga Tokariuk, who is based in western Ukraine, and Gabriele Leu of the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees.

Olga Tokariuk tells us about life in Ukraine at the moment, what morale is like, and what’s been going through her head over the past few days.

Gabriela Leu told us about the numbers crossing the border from Ukraine, what stories they are hearing from the people who are fleeing, and how this differs from other European migrant crises.

Listen here for more:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ni Aodha, and producers Nicky Ryan and Aoife Barry.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie