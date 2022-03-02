The Explainer: What is life like for people staying in Ukraine - and those who have left?

THE PAST SEVEN days have been frightening ones for the people of Ukraine, as the Russian invasion gathered pace.

They’ve been difficult times too at the borders of Ukraine, as refugees make their away across into countries like Poland and Romania to get to safety.

The latest figures from the UN suggest that around 836,000 people have fled Ukraine across the country’s borders. At the current rate of increase, there is likely to be a million Ukrainian refugees before the end of the week.

Advertisement

To give us a better sense of what is happening on the ground for people staying in Ukraine, and fleeing from the country, on this week’s podcast presenter Gráinne Ní Aodha spoke to freelance journalist Olga Tokariuk, who is based in western Ukraine, and Gabriele Leu of the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees.

Olga Tokariuk tells us about life in Ukraine at the moment, what morale is like, and what’s been going through her head over the past few days.

Gabriela Leu told us about the numbers crossing the border from Ukraine, what stories they are hearing from the people who are fleeing, and how this differs from other European migrant crises.

Listen here for more:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ni Aodha, and producers Nicky Ryan and Aoife Barry.