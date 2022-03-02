#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 2 March 2022
Advertisement

False allegations against ex-2FM presenter Eoghan McDermott withdrawn by accuser

McDermott has also filed legal proceedings against Twitter.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 2 Mar 2022, 3:35 PM
27 minutes ago 8,124 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5698777
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A WOMAN WHO made a number of allegations online against former 2FM presenter Eoghan McDermott last year has said a number of the statements she made were false and she regrets “publishing the inaccuracies”.

Through her solicitor, she has accepted that she was above the age of consent when they met, that she falsely claimed McDermott fled the country as a result of the claims and that it was wrong of her to retweet unfounded allegations of sexual assault by third parties.

In a statement today, McDermott spoke of the false allegations made against him a number of months ago.

“Despite not being investigated or verified, these allegations were spread widely, the effects of which I am still processing. I hope the below can close this chapter,” he said.

McDermott shared a legal letter on behalf of a woman who had, through an anonymous Twitter account, posted tweets last year relating to the presenter. 

The letter, from Mary Cowhey & Co solicitors to McDermott’s legal representation Gateley Tweed Solicitors, states that their client was willing to make a number of clarifications through their office. 

It states their client “made false allegations against your client Mr McDermott”.

“These remarks arose out of a relationship which they had some years previously, in or around October 2010,” it states.

“Our client accepts that there were a number of serious falsehoods contained in her publications, which have caused distress to your client and those closest to him.

Our client sincerely regrets publishing the inaccuracies contained in those publications and acknowledges that they have had a harmful effect on your client and those close to him. 

The letter states that these inaccuracies “were the product of the elapse of time since 2010 and the published tweets”.

“They also stemmed out of an unreasonable reliance placed on false information from third parties.”

The correspondence states that the woman accepts, without reservation, that she was above the age of consent at the time that she and McDermott “met or engaged in a physical relationship, contrary to her original claim”.

“She acknowledges the severity of this false claim and retracts it unequivocally”, it continued.

“Our client also accepts, without reservation, that she falsely claimed that your client had fled the country on account of these claims. 

Our client also fully accepts that the assertion that named members of your clients family are members of An Garda Síochána, or that they exerted any influence within An Garda Síochána with the intention of perverting the administration of justice, was inaccurate and unfounded.

“Our client also accepts that it was wrong for her to retweet and tweet unfounded allegations of sexual assault by third parties. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Our client also accepts that it was entirely false to allege that your client was engaged in illegal drug use in a work-related video. ”

The letter also states that the woman accepts that McDermott “fundamentally disputes our client’s version of events of what occurred between them during the course of their relationship”. 

It further states that she has deleted the statements she published on Twitter and on Reddit and undertakes not to republish them on any forum, public or private. 

The woman who made the allegations is not named in the correspondence. The letter acknowledges McDermott’s efforts to resolve the matter in a “manner that can ensure our client retains her anonymity”.

Separately, McDermott has filed legal proceedings against Twitter. Solicitor Phelim O’Neill, who is representing McDermott in these proceedings, declined to comment on the action. Twitter also declined to comment. 

In March last year RTÉ confirmed McDermott, who had not been on air for approximately three weeks at that time, would not be returning to the station. 

McDermott co-presented 2FM Breakfast with Doireann Garrihy, who remained on the show.

At the time the broadcaster said McDermott’s contract was “due to expire shortly” and that he would not be returning to the station.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie