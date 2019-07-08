This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

A second man jailed for the murder of Irene White, Trump vs Theresa, and Jeffrey Epstein charged.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 8 Jul 2019, 9:05 PM
33 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4716361

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Extinction Rebellion Ireland protest Source: JUSTIN FARRELLY

  •  A second man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder Irene White
  • Extinction Rebellion activists staged a protest outside the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin, warning against an increase in commercial forestry
  • A judge said the Irish State’s interpretation that school abuse survivors should show evidence of prior complaint deemed “inherently illogical”
  • The Irish Daily Mail was fined €25,000 over a front page headline published during Ana Kriégel trial, while its editor was fined €4,500.
  • A woman in her thirties was arrested in connection with the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley
  • The chance of dying of a heart attack or a stroke can vary significantly depending on the hospital you attend
  • Arthur Ryan, who founded clothing chain Penneys, has died aged 83.

WORLD

Summer weather July 8th 2019 Cargo ships sit off the coast of Tynemouth on the north east coast as the sun rises on a warm summer morning. Source: Owen Humphreys

#COURTS: Jeffrey Epstein, a hedge fund billionaire with ties to top politicians and celebrities, was charged with sexually exploiting dozens of young girls.

#ALLIES: US President Donald Trump said that British Prime Minister Theresa May and her representatives have made “a mess” of Brexit.

#PHONE HACKING: Heather Mills and her sister received an apology and settlement from the defunct News of the World tabloid over the hacking of their phones.

PARTING SHOT

Customers have threatened to boycott a family-owned sausage firm after Boris Johnson visited it. Heck Food Ltd, based in North Yorkshire, had “opened its doors” to the frontrunner for the British premiership – and was filmed packing sausages at the factory.

Sky News reported that some Twitter users started using the hashtag #BoycottHeck after the visit, to the point that it prompted the company to release a statement clarifying that they had invited both Johnson and his opponent Jeremy Hunt to the factory.

“We’ve always said that Brexit or no Brexit, we have to make our own success, new ranges, exporting and innovating.”

Well, lads. It could be wurst.

