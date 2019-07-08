Second man admits murdering Irene White 14 years ago

A SECOND MAN has admitted to murdering mother-of-three Irene White in her Co Louth home 14 years ago.

Niall Power (47), with an address at Giles Quay, Riverstown, Dundalk, Co Louth, this morning pleaded guilty to the murder of White (43) at Ice House, Demesne Road, Dundalk on 6 April 2005.

In January 2018, historian Anthony Lambe (35), of Annadrumman, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, was jailed for life after he too pleaded guilty to White’s murder in the kitchen of her home.

Lambe had told investigating gardaí that he carried out the brutal murder after an individual had asked him to kill White on behalf of someone else. He said he later received “a relatively small sum of money” after stabbing her and cutting her throat.

When the registrar read the indictment to Power and asked him how he was pleading, he replied: “Guilty.”

Sean Gillane SC asked Mr Justice White to accommodate the case later today if possible and said it would not take longer than 25 minutes. Gillane said there would also be victim impact evidence.

Mr Justice White said he would deal with the case before 1pm and remanded Power in custody until then.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.