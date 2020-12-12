#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 12 December 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 12 Dec 2020, 8:40 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

shopping street29 Shoppers take to Grafton Street this evening Source: Sam Boal

International

embedded257068047 Protests continue in Paris against a proposed security law Source: PA Images

#US VACCINE The US has said it will begin to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from Monday, after it was approved late on Friday.

#BREXIT Senior conservatives have reacted with anger to Boris Johnson’s handling of the Brexit trade deal negotiations after he threatened to deploy British gunboats to patrol UK waters in the event of no-deal.

#PARIS At least 107 people have been arrested as part of protests in Paris against a controversial proposed security law that would make it more difficult to film police officers.

Parting Shot

With a Covid-19 vaccine expected to begin its rollout in Ireland in early 2021, people are sure to have questions on it. How does it work? Is there any side effects? Are pregnant women able to take it?

On TheJournal.ie’s latest episode of The Explainer, virologist and member of NPHET Cillian de Gascun, helps to break down how exactly the vaccine will work.

