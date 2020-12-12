Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- Two teenage boys were stabbed and received non-life-threatening injuries in Lucan this morning. They are currently being treated as separate incidents.
- Patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals and ICU’s are now at their lowest in the last two months, with just 190 currently receiving treatment.
- Public health officials reported an additional three deaths and 248 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 today.
- Over 185,000 vehicles were checked for speeding yesterday as part of National Slowdown Day, with one driver being found driving at 188km/h.
- Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has weighed in on Brexit, saying that the negotiations should have been extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- There has been a high level of compliance with Covid-19 restrictions according to the Government, but concerns remain over shopping and sporting events.
International
#US VACCINE The US has said it will begin to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from Monday, after it was approved late on Friday.
#BREXIT Senior conservatives have reacted with anger to Boris Johnson’s handling of the Brexit trade deal negotiations after he threatened to deploy British gunboats to patrol UK waters in the event of no-deal.
#PARIS At least 107 people have been arrested as part of protests in Paris against a controversial proposed security law that would make it more difficult to film police officers.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Parting Shot
With a Covid-19 vaccine expected to begin its rollout in Ireland in early 2021, people are sure to have questions on it. How does it work? Is there any side effects? Are pregnant women able to take it?
On TheJournal.ie’s latest episode of The Explainer, virologist and member of NPHET Cillian de Gascun, helps to break down how exactly the vaccine will work.
COMMENTS