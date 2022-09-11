Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 11 September 2022
Here's what happened today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Diarmuid Pepper Sunday 11 Sep 2022, 8:20 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

FcY9nZNWQAARhBT Gardaí sharing 'The Dance' with Garth Brooks ahead of this evening's Croke Park gig.

INTERNATIONAL 

queen-elizabeth-ii-death The Princess Royal curtseys the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day. Source: PA

#9/11 Americans have remembered 9/11 with readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on US soil.

#UKRAINEWAR Ukrainian forces are pushing back Russia’s military from strategic holdouts in the east of the country after Moscow announced a retreat from Kyiv’s sweeping counter-offensive.

#LASTJOURNEY Scottish mourners paid tribute to the Queen by lining the route of her coffin procession in their thousands as she left Balmoral for the last time.

#ANTI-MONARCHY Meanwhile, a woman was arrested after a protester held an anti-monarchy sign ahead of the accession proclamation of King Charles III in Edinburgh.

#SWEDISHELECTION Two exit polls gave Sweden’s left-wing bloc a slim lead in Sunday’s general election, and also indicated a far-right surge.

#RICKYMARTIN A sexual assault complaint has been filed against Puerto Rico pop star Ricky Martin, who recently sued his nephew over what he said were false allegations of sexual abuse.

PARTING SHOT

Contempt of Court has hit the headlines this week as a teacher was at the centre of a breach of an order by a High Court Judge.

Here’s our Explainer on Contempt of Court and the potential for an indefinite prison term.

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuid@thejournal.ie

