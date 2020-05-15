This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 15 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

The road out of lockdown, Labour rules out a coalition, and Aussie soaps are filming again – It’s The Fix.

By Conor McCrave Friday 15 May 2020, 8:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,927 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5100274

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

81 Govenment Briefing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Minister for Health Simon Harris speaking to media about the first phase of the Governments roadmap.

WORLD

chief-executive-carrie-lam-cheng-yuet-ngor-speaks-in-hong-kong-china-15-may-2020 Hong Kong chief executive speaks after a watchdog report claims police mostly behaved appropriately during pro-democracy protests last year. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#DOWN UNDER Sparks will continue to fly on Australian soap opera Neighbours even though the stars must keep their distance, the show’s creators promised after production resumed following a virus hiatus.

#PHILIPPINES Tens of thousands of people were forced into cramped shelters by a powerful storm pounding the Philippines, making social distancing nearly impossible as the nation battles the coronavirus pandemic.

#EUROPE EU negotiator Michel Barnier has said that no progress has been made between the EU and UK on the issue of the level playing field provision, and fisheries also remains a major stumbling block to a post-Brexit trade deal.

PARTING SHOT

Hollywood actor Matt Damon has been hiding out in Dalkey, South Dublin during the global Covid-19 pandemic and earlier this week broke cover for an interview on Spin 1038. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Today, he once again broke cover – this time to deliver a special message for the students at the local Loreto Abbey secondary school on their graduation day.

At this stage we can surely claim him as one of our own, right?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie