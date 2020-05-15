Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Minister for Health Simon Harris speaking to media about the first phase of the Governments roadmap.

WORLD

Hong Kong chief executive speaks after a watchdog report claims police mostly behaved appropriately during pro-democracy protests last year. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#DOWN UNDER Sparks will continue to fly on Australian soap opera Neighbours even though the stars must keep their distance, the show’s creators promised after production resumed following a virus hiatus.

#PHILIPPINES Tens of thousands of people were forced into cramped shelters by a powerful storm pounding the Philippines, making social distancing nearly impossible as the nation battles the coronavirus pandemic.

#EUROPE EU negotiator Michel Barnier has said that no progress has been made between the EU and UK on the issue of the level playing field provision, and fisheries also remains a major stumbling block to a post-Brexit trade deal.

PARTING SHOT

Hollywood actor Matt Damon has been hiding out in Dalkey, South Dublin during the global Covid-19 pandemic and earlier this week broke cover for an interview on Spin 1038.

Today, he once again broke cover – this time to deliver a special message for the students at the local Loreto Abbey secondary school on their graduation day.

At this stage we can surely claim him as one of our own, right?