Dublin: 10°C Friday 29 October 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Homeless figures, no contact tracing in schools, and a UK-France fishing row.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 29 Oct 2021, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

file-photo-trinity-colleges-science-gallery-is-set-to-permanently-close-next-year-end Minister Simon Harris intervened today after reports that The Science Gallery was to close. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD 

vatican-city-state-vatican-city-29th-oct-2021-pope-francis-meets-with-the-united-states-president-joe-biden-during-a-private-audience-at-the-vatican-on-friday-october-20-2021-editorial-use-onl Pope Francis meets with the US President Joe Biden. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#POPEY JOE: US President Joe Biden met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, where they discussed the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty.

#FISHING ROW: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could raise the dispute over fishing rights with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 Summit in Rome.

PARTING SHOT

President Michael D Higgins and President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier took a walk around the set of Ros na Rún today, as TG4 marks its 25th birthday.

Breithlá shona dhaoibh, a chairde.

