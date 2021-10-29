Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- There are “deep concerns” over the rise in the number of people who are homeless to 8,475 in September
- A married couple were convicted of the neglect and cruelty of their daughter who has been left dependent on carers after suffering catastrophic brain damage
- The Taoiseach said there won’t be “widespread” contact tracing in schools again
- Housing activists occupying a Dublin site are planning a clean-up operation
- Chapters bookstore in Dublin is to close its doors next year after 40 years in business
- The first antigen test kits arrived in post boxes around the country today
- Former Ireland rugby international David Tweed died in a road crash in Antrim
- Westlife announced that they will embark on an Ireland and UK tour in 2022.
WORLD
#POPEY JOE: US President Joe Biden met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, where they discussed the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty.
#FISHING ROW: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could raise the dispute over fishing rights with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 Summit in Rome.
PARTING SHOT
President Michael D Higgins and President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier took a walk around the set of Ros na Rún today, as TG4 marks its 25th birthday.
Breithlá shona dhaoibh, a chairde.
President Michael D. Higgins and President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, together with their wives Sabina Higgins and Elke Büdenbender, on the set of Ros na Rún.— Rob O'Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) October 29, 2021
You do love to see it. pic.twitter.com/iA4TtN7kkG
An tUachtarán Micheál D Ó hUigínn ar cuairt ag Ros na Rún ar maidin do cheiliúradh TG4 ag 25. pic.twitter.com/iNRuTlCjus— TG4TV 🎂 (@TG4TV) October 29, 2021
