Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister Simon Harris intervened today after reports that The Science Gallery was to close. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

#POPEY JOE: US President Joe Biden met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, where they discussed the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty.

#FISHING ROW: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could raise the dispute over fishing rights with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 Summit in Rome.

PARTING SHOT

President Michael D Higgins and President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier took a walk around the set of Ros na Rún today, as TG4 marks its 25th birthday.

Breithlá shona dhaoibh, a chairde.

President Michael D. Higgins and President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, together with their wives Sabina Higgins and Elke Büdenbender, on the set of Ros na Rún.



You do love to see it. pic.twitter.com/iA4TtN7kkG — Rob O'Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) October 29, 2021