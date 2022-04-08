Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheál Martin with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, during his visit to Finland. Source: RollingNews.ie

Professor Luke O’Neill has been confirmed as members of the Government’s new Covid-19 advisory group. CMO Dr Tony Holohan will be the chair of the group.

has been confirmed as members of the Government’s new Covid-19 advisory group. CMO Dr Tony Holohan will be the chair of the group. Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Tony Holohan’s secondment to Trinity College should be paused to allow for greater transparency.

to Trinity College should be paused to allow for greater transparency. A garda in the South of the country has been suspended as officers investigate a domestic violence complaint against them.

complaint against them. A meeting on the rising costs of living will be held on Monday between the three party leaders, ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe.

will be held on Monday between the three party leaders, ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe. A planned 20% fare reduction can’t be implemented by Dublin Bus any sooner than next month as on-board fare machines each need to be manually recalibrated

can’t be implemented by Dublin Bus any sooner than next month as on-board fare machines each need to be manually recalibrated The HSE has warned families about the recall of all batches of six Kinder products due to a salmonella outbreak affecting Europe and the US.

Advertisement

WORLD

Ursula von der Leyen lights a candle in a church next to a mass grave in Bucha. Source: DPA/PA Images

#UKRAINE: A rocket strike killed 50 people and injured over 100 others at a train station being used to evacuate civilians in eastern Ukraine, and has been condemned internationally.

#RUSSIA: A Nobel Peace Prize-winning newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov said he was attacked on a Russian train by an assailant who poured red paint over him, causing severe discomfort to his eyes.

#SABINA NESSA: A man described as an “evil” sexual predator was jailed for at least 36 years for the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.

#THE TORIES: Britain’s Chancellor Rishi Sunak defended his wife after it emerged she holds tax-reducing non-domiciled status, as it was reported his allies have accused No 10 of being responsible for the briefings against a possible future Tory leader.

#COURTS: Former tennis star Boris Becker was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act relating to his 2017 bankruptcy.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

#THE SLAP: Will Smith as banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years after he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said.

PARTING SHOT

After the death of David Hill, a Scottish parliamentary aide who died while playing a rugby game for the Scottish Parliament team in Dublin two weeks ago, it’s been announced that from next year, Holyrood and the Oireachtas will contest for a trophy named in his memory - ‘the David Hill Quaich’. A lovely gesture.