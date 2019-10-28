Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sinn Féin's justice spokesperson was the victim of a suspected arson attack at his home.

The car of a Sinn Féin TD was allegedly set on fire outside his home in Leitrim in the early hours of this morning.

in the early hours of this morning. A second man has been arrested in relation to the armed robbery of a pedestrian in Dublin last week.

in relation to the armed robbery of a pedestrian in Dublin last week. Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old from Galway.

in locating a missing 17-year-old from Galway. An expensive move to open a store in New York City led to the collapse of the Orla Kiely retail fashion empire , according to administrators of Ms Kiely’s fashion clothing business.

, according to administrators of Ms Kiely’s fashion clothing business. People have been advised to avoid swimming and boating in the Royal Canal in north Dublin following an outbreak of a rat-borne disease.

in north Dublin following an outbreak of a rat-borne disease. A garda station in county Monaghan has been extensively damaged in a fire.

WORLD

Johnson tabled a general election proposal in the House of Commons this evening. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#DEFEATED British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost a motion before the House of Commons to hold a general election on 12 December.

#BROTHELS An organised crime gang which made millions from operating illegal brothels in London has been sentenced to eight years in prison term.

#ISIS Officials have warned the Islamic State still poses a threat following the death of the group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by the US military.

Parting Shot

It was a painting hanging on the walls of a house in France for years but when the owner of that house brought it to be valued, she received a welcome surprise.

The painting was, in fact, a rare work of art from Italian painter Cimabue. When it was listed for auction it was valued at no more than €6 million. Today it sold for €24 million.

Source: AP/PA Images