This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 28 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Yet another vote in the House of Commons, a rare painting sells for €24 million, and a TD’s car is set on fire. It’s The Fix.

By Conor McCrave Monday 28 Oct 2019, 7:53 PM
33 minutes ago 1,024 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4870229

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

file-photo-sinn-fein-justice-spokesperson-martin-kenny-tds-car-was-burned-out-at-his-home-in-co-leitrim-in-the-early-hours-of-this-morning-end Sinn Féin's justice spokesperson was the victim of a suspected arson attack at his home.

  • The car of a Sinn Féin TD was allegedly set on fire outside his home in Leitrim in the early hours of this morning.  
  • A second man has been arrested in relation to the armed robbery of a pedestrian in Dublin last week. 
  • Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old from Galway. 
  • An expensive move to open a store in New York City led to the collapse of the Orla Kiely retail fashion empire, according to administrators of Ms Kiely’s fashion clothing business.
  • People have been advised to avoid swimming and boating in the Royal Canal in north Dublin following an outbreak of a rat-borne disease.
  • A garda station in county Monaghan has been extensively damaged in a fire.

WORLD

brexit Johnson tabled a general election proposal in the House of Commons this evening. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#DEFEATED British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost a motion before the House of Commons to hold a general election on 12 December.

#BROTHELS An organised crime gang which made millions from operating illegal brothels in London has been sentenced to eight years in prison term. 

#ISIS Officials have warned the Islamic State still poses a threat following the death of the group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by the US military.

Parting Shot

It was a painting hanging on the walls of a house in France for years but when the owner of that house brought it to be valued, she received a welcome surprise.

The painting was, in fact, a rare work of art from Italian painter Cimabue. When it was listed for auction it was valued at no more than €6 million. Today it sold for €24 million. 

The full story is here.

france-art-auction Source: AP/PA Images

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie