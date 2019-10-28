Garda make public appeal for help in locating missing 17-year-old

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old from Galway.

Linda Mhelembe has been missing from the Doughiska Road area of Galway since Wednesday, 23 October.

It is understood she could be currently in the Dublin area.

Linda is described as being 5’6 in height and of a medium build. She has short blonde hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a pink Nike jumper, grey leggings and black runners.

Anyone who might have seen Linda or who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.