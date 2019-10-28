This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 28 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda make public appeal for help in locating missing 17-year-old

It is believed she may be in the Dublin area.

By Conor McCrave Monday 28 Oct 2019, 5:05 PM
19 minutes ago 1,870 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4870118
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old from Galway. 

Linda Mhelembe has been missing from the Doughiska Road area of Galway since Wednesday, 23 October.

It is understood she could be currently in the Dublin area. 

Linda is described as being 5’6 in height and of a medium build. She has short blonde hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a pink Nike jumper, grey leggings and black runners. 

Anyone who might have seen Linda or who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie