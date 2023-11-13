Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GAZA The hospitals in northern Gaza have been forced out of service amid fuel shortages and intense combat, with the death toll inside the territory’s largest facility rising, the Hamas-run health ministry said today.
#GRINDAVIK Residents of an Icelandic town damaged by hundreds of earthquakes over the past few days were able to briefly return to their homes today after being evacuated on Saturday, authorities said.
#SUNAK’S RESHUFFLE Suella Braverman has been sacked as British home secretary while former prime minister David Cameron has made a dramatic return to government.
#US PRESIDENCY US Senator Tim Scott, who was running to become the first Black Republican president, has announced that he is withdrawing from the US presidential race.
Today Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar met with French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne for the Foreign Ministry’s conference on the Year of the French.
Taking to X, Varadkar described France as “an indispensable partner” to Ireland in the EU.
Today’s event marked the support from forces of the French Republic that backed the Irish rebellion for independence in 1798.
“The expedition was a defining moment in the long path to the realisation of our own republic. The United Irishmen were inspired by the radicalism & revolution that began in France,” said Varadkar.
