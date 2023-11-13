Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 13 November 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie High seas and strong winds at Pigeon House power station in Clontarf today as Storm Debi hits
evening fix

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
173
0
7 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

091Storm Debi Hits Ireland_90692946 Sasko Lazarov A fallen tree on a Porter and Jones van in Leeson Park, Ranelagh, Co Dublin Sasko Lazarov

WORLD

signs-saying-tomt-or-in-english-empty-are-attached-to-a-property-in-the-town-of-grindavik-iceland-as-residents-take-some-of-their-belongings-from-their-houses-monday-nov-13-2023-residents-of Alamy Signs saying 'Tomt', or 'Empty' in English, are attached to a property in the town of Grindavik, Iceland Alamy

#GAZA The hospitals in northern Gaza have been forced out of service amid fuel shortages and intense combat, with the death toll inside the territory’s largest facility rising, the Hamas-run health ministry said today. 

#GRINDAVIK Residents of an Icelandic town damaged by hundreds of earthquakes over the past few days were able to briefly return to their homes today after being evacuated on Saturday, authorities said.

#SUNAK’S RESHUFFLE Suella Braverman has been sacked as British home secretary while former prime minister David Cameron has made a dramatic return to government.

#US PRESIDENCY US Senator Tim Scott, who was running to become the first Black Republican president, has announced that he is withdrawing from the US presidential race.

PARTING SHOT

095Elisabeth Borne_90692953 Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

Today Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar met with French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne for the Foreign Ministry’s conference on the Year of the French.

Taking to X, Varadkar described France as “an indispensable partner” to Ireland in the EU. 

Today’s event marked the support from forces of the French Republic that backed the Irish rebellion for independence in 1798.

“The expedition was a defining moment in the long path to the realisation of our own republic. The United Irishmen were inspired by the radicalism & revolution that began in France,” said Varadkar.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     