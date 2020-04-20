Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visits the Civil Defence (Dublin Branch) at Wolfe Tone Quay this morning. Source: Leon Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

A gas station worker of Mexico Oil as the price of oil reached a record low. Source: Eyepix/ABACA

#OIL The US benchmark for the price of crude oil has collapsed, falling to 1 cent a barrel amid an epic supply surplus caused largely by the coronavirus pandemic affecting demand.

#OPEN UP Parts of Europe which have been significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic have taken steps towards returning to normality today.

#NEWSWORTHY Global digital platforms Google and Facebook will be forced to pay for news content in Australia, the government has said, as the coronavirus pandemic causes a collapse in advertising revenue.

Parting Shot

Irish artist Emmalene Blake continues to add a splash of colour in a world struggling through the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Dubliner has painted murals of artists including Dua Lipa, Cardi B, and even the Mowry Twins, of Sister Sister fame, on Dublin walls.

Many of the artists that she has painted have taken to social media to applaud her work.

Singer Robyn along with Tia and Tamera from TV Show Sister Sister are the subjects of her latest murals.