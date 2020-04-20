Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed a further 77 people who contracted Covid-19 have died in Ireland.
- The Government has announced that all Irish colleges in Gaeltacht areas are to remain closed for the summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The Supreme Court has held a remote sitting today – the first in the State’s history – due to social distancing measures associated with the Covid-19 emergency.
- A doctor has resigned from the Irish Medical Council after levelling strong criticism at the government’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak, particularly in relation to the protection of nursing home residents.
- More than one million people in Ireland are receiving some sort of State income support, with half of those in receipt of the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment.
- A new plan to sort out childcare for healthcare workers is to be considered by the National Public Health Emergency team tomorrow.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has dismissed suggestions that €1 be added to the price of a pint after restrictions are lifted and pubs reopen.
- Retail giant Primark has agreed to pay suppliers £370 million for orders up to 17 April, having previously said it would only commit to orders which were in transit or shipped by 18 March.
- Protestors in Dingle have prevented the landing of a Spanish-owned trawler at the local port, with fishermen arguing that it poses a risk of spreading Covid-19.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Irish citizens or those resident in Ireland might be tasked with picking fruit and vegetables.
- A teenage boy was given a life sentence today – with review in 13 years – for the murder of Cameron Blair, a second-year chemical engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology (CIT).
INTERNATIONAL
#OIL The US benchmark for the price of crude oil has collapsed, falling to 1 cent a barrel amid an epic supply surplus caused largely by the coronavirus pandemic affecting demand.
#OPEN UP Parts of Europe which have been significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic have taken steps towards returning to normality today.
#NEWSWORTHY Global digital platforms Google and Facebook will be forced to pay for news content in Australia, the government has said, as the coronavirus pandemic causes a collapse in advertising revenue.
Parting Shot
Irish artist Emmalene Blake continues to add a splash of colour in a world struggling through the Covid-19 outbreak.
The Dubliner has painted murals of artists including Dua Lipa, Cardi B, and even the Mowry Twins, of Sister Sister fame, on Dublin walls.
Many of the artists that she has painted have taken to social media to applaud her work.
