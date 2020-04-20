This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 20 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Primark agrees to pay for £370 million worth of orders from suppliers

Primark had previously only committed to orders which had been in transit or scheduled to be shipped by 18 March.

By Conor McCrave Monday 20 Apr 2020, 3:40 PM
1 hour ago 13,588 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5079090
Image: Shutterstock/Robson90
Image: Shutterstock/Robson90

RETAIL GIANT PRIMARK has agreed to pay suppliers £370 million for orders up to 17 April, having previously said it would only commit to orders which were in transit or shipped by 18 March. 

It comes following criticism directed towards Primark, which trades as Penneys in Ireland, for cancelling millions of pounds worth of orders. 

Primark is owned by Associated British Foods and currently operates more than 370 stores in 12 countries. 

In a statement, it said: “Primark announces today that it is now able to commit to pay for some £370m (€424m) of additional orders for product over and above the £1.5bn (€1.7bn) of stock in stores, depots and in transit.

“This means it will now take all product that was both in production and finished, and planned for handover by 17 April.”

“This new commitment follows extensive one-to-one conversations with our suppliers, which began four weeks ago and helped us identify mitigating options, including extended payment terms.”

It said the total existing and incoming stock has cost £2 billion despite its stores remaining closed during the global Covid-19 emergency.

Primark’s CEO, Paul Merchant said “transparency and clarity” was at the centre of the negotiations with suppliers in recent weeks. 

“We have been in close and regular contact with our suppliers over the last few weeks to find a way forward, and to pay for as much of the previously ordered product as possible.

“Transparency and clarity have been at the heart of our longstanding relationships with our supply base and we were obviously disappointed that we were not initially able to commit to this stock.”

Retails stores across a number of sectors have been shut worldwide over the past number of weeks under Government restrictions, as nations scramble to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. 

In Europe, countries including Italy and Denmark have slowly begun reopening some sectors after the number of new cases fell by a significant margin. 

Stores in Ireland and the UK are not expected to open until next month at the earliest, with updates expected from governments in both countries at the beginning of May. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie