Here's What Happened Today: Monday

IRELAND

John Hume, wearing a white shirt and addressing an army officer in January 1972. Source: PA

Politician and Irish peace icon John Hume died aged 83

died aged 83 Cabinet is to discuss tomorrow whether countries should be dropped from the Green List and whether randomised testing needs to take place at airports

and whether randomised testing needs to take place at airports A further 46 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, with no new deaths reported

of Covid-19 were confirmed, with no new deaths reported Gardaí have arrested nine people in Co Clare after photos posted on social media showed groups of young people gathering in Kilkee on Saturday night.

in Kilkee on Saturday night. Two men died in a crash on the Kenmare Road near Glengarriff, Co Cork

near Glengarriff, Co Cork A man who drowned in the River Lee has been named locally as Bernard Geasley

The details of the first €2.8 million in funding to help rural towns and villages to adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic includes cycle cafés and outdoor cinemas.

WORLD

Former US President Bill Clinton lead international tributes to Hume. Hume and his wife Pat walk across the Peace Bridge, in Derry with Clinton in 2014. Source: AP/PA Images

#BLUEPRINT FOR PEACE: Tributes from around the world have been paid to the Nobel Peace prize winner John Hume.

#NO QUICK FIX: The World Health Organization said there might never be a “silver bullet” answer to the new coronavirus, despite the rush to discover effective vaccines.

#EXILE: Spain’s former King Juan Carlos said he is leaving Spain to live in another country amid a financial scandal.

#RETIRED POPE: Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has fallen ill after returning to Italy from a trip to his native Bavaria to visit his brother, who died a month ago, a German newspaper has reported.

PARTING SHOT

All conflict is about difference, whether the difference is race, religion or nationality.

Difference is an accident of birth and it should therefore never be the source of hatred or conflict. The answer to difference, is to respect it. Therein lies the most fundamental principle of peace – respect for diversity.

- John Hume’s speech as he collected the Nobel Peace Prize inn Oslo, 1998.