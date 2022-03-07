#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 6°C Monday 7 March 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

A truck crashes into the Russian Embassy’s gates, oil prices soar, and the Amazon at a ‘tipping point’.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 7 Mar 2022, 9:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,199 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5703671

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

LORRY RAMMED EMBASSY GATE_IMG_3406-1 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • A man was arrested after a truck was driven into the front gate of the Russian Embassy in Dublin.
  • The Government’s online portal has opened for people who want to register and offer accommodation to Ukrainian refugees who arrive in Ireland.
  • The Taoiseach called on Irish people to “do everything we possibly can” to support Ukrainian people arriving in Ireland following Russia’s invasion of their country.
  • Global crude oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008, heightening pressure on the Government to move to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel.
  • A mother and father who engaged in the “savage” abuse of their daughter and left her with a catastrophic brain injury, were jailed for 14 years.
  • A Status Yellow wind and rain warning is in place nationwide from 4am-3pm tomorrow.

WORLD

weston-super-mare-uk-07th-mar-2022-following-a-visit-to-budapest-hungary-last-week-having-witnessed-a-ukrainian-child-refugee-being-handed-a-cuddly-toy-by-a-kind-stranger-david-fricher-was-ins Having witnessed a Ukrainian child being handed a cuddly toy by a stranger in Budapest, British man David Fricher set up a donation point for soft toys to donate. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS: A Kremlin offer to open escape routes for civilians trapped by the fighting was rejected by Kyiv because several lead to Russia and its ally Belarus.

#UKRAINIAN CITIES: Tens of thousands are still trapped without water or power in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, while Ukraine’s military says it is fighting “fierce battles” with Russian forces on the edge of the southern city of Mykolayiv, which sits on the road to the country’s biggest port Odessa.

#CIVILIAN DEATHS: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Russian forces they will face “a day of judgement” for the “deliberate murder” inflicted on his country.

#CLIMATE: The Amazon forest is reaching a “tipping point” where large swathes will begin to transform into savannah, according to a study.

PARTING SHOT

Some simple ideas to warm your heart – prams left at a Polish train station for Ukrainian mothers arriving with their children, and a charity that rescues or feeds pets left in apartments in Kyiv by drilling holes in the walls, with permission from the home owners.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

