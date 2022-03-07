34 mins ago

Ireland will have to play its part in providing accommodation to refugees fleeing Ukraine, Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has said following a brief visit to Ukraine.

Dooley, who is vice president of the EU Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) political group, and MEP Billy Kelleher, travelled to the Ukrainian city of Lviv for talks with political leaders. They have since returned to Poland.

They are the first Irish politicians to travel to the country since the Russian invasion twelve days ago.

The Fianna Fáil politicians travelled to the city at the invitation of a member of the Servant of the People party, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. ALDE members voted last week to grant temporary affiliate status to the party.

During their time there, they met with the Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi, the governor of the region Maxym Kozytsky and members of the Ukrainian Parliament.

The @fiannafailparty Senator and @ALDEParty Vice President, as well as Munster MEP @BillyKelleherEU meeting the Governer of Lviv region Maxym Kozytsky @rtenews pic.twitter.com/WUeuhqmiPK — Paul Cunningham (@RTENewsPaulC) March 6, 2022

Speaking to RTÉ News, Dooley said Ireland will have to play its part in providing accommodation “and lots of it” to Ukrainian refugees.

“I don’t think we should be looking at limits at this stage. I get the sense that Irish people are really ready to help. I think they will reach out like never before,” he said.