Russia has announced opening of several humanitarian corridors to allow civilians evacuate Ukraine.
HERE ARE THE latest developments as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues for a twelfth day.
Pope Francis has praised journalists working to provide information on the Ukrainian situation.
“I would also like to thank the journalists who put their lives at risk to provide information,” the Pope tweeted.
“Thank you, brothers and sisters, for this service that allows us to be close to the tragedy of that population and enables us to assess the cruelty of a war.”
Some of the latest photos from the city of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv:
Ireland will have to play its part in providing accommodation to refugees fleeing Ukraine, Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has said following a brief visit to Ukraine.
Dooley, who is vice president of the EU Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) political group, and MEP Billy Kelleher, travelled to the Ukrainian city of Lviv for talks with political leaders. They have since returned to Poland.
They are the first Irish politicians to travel to the country since the Russian invasion twelve days ago.
The Fianna Fáil politicians travelled to the city at the invitation of a member of the Servant of the People party, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. ALDE members voted last week to grant temporary affiliate status to the party.
During their time there, they met with the Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi, the governor of the region Maxym Kozytsky and members of the Ukrainian Parliament.
Speaking to RTÉ News, Dooley said Ireland will have to play its part in providing accommodation “and lots of it” to Ukrainian refugees.
“I don’t think we should be looking at limits at this stage. I get the sense that Irish people are really ready to help. I think they will reach out like never before,” he said.
UK’s Europe Minister James Cleverly said Russia’s latest offer of a ceasefire and an escape route for civilians was “cynical beyond belief”.
Two previous attempts to create humanitarian corridors have ended with civilians being shelled as they tried to flee to safety.
Evacuation routes published by Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency showed that civilians will only be able to leave to Russia and Belarus.
Cleverly told BBC Breakfast: “It appears cynical beyond belief. There is a view that Vladimir Putin believed there was a widespread desire of Ukrainians to be closer to Russia, to be more Russian. I think that has been proven to be a complete nonsense by the circumstances we are seeing.
“Providing evacuation routes into the arms of the country that is currently destroying yours is a nonsense.”
He added that “ultimately the most humanitarian thing the Russians could do is end this completely illegal, completely unjustified invasion of Ukraine”.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still very strong, despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as he offered Beijing’s help in mediating peace.
“The friendship between the two peoples is rock-solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” said Wang at an annual press briefing, adding that China would send humanitarian aid to Ukraine and was “willing to work with the international community to carry out necessary mediation”.
TikTok has blocked its Russian users from posting new videos in response to the government’s crackdown on what people and media outlets can say about the war in Ukraine.
The social media app has also stopped showing Russian’s videos shared from elsewhere in the world, said spokesperson Hilary McQuaide.
The action is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services and technology products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” TikTok said in a statement on Twitter.
“Our in-app messaging service will not be affected.”
McQuaide said the TikTok app in Russia now appears in “view-only” mode and will not let people post or see new videos or livestreams.
They can still see older videos, but not if they came from outside the country, she said.
“The safety of employees is our top priority,” she said, adding that the company — part of China-based tech company ByteDance — did not want to put either its Russian employees or users at risk of severe criminal penalties.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to begin a week of intense diplomatic efforts with foreign leaders to build a united front against Vladimir Putin, beginning with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at Downing Street today.
It comes as ministers scramble to go “faster and harder” with sanctions levelled against the Kremlin.
Johnson is expected to put more pressure on international leaders to take further action to remove Russia from the Swift payment system, while pushing them to back his six-point plan to tackle Russian aggression.
UN court
Ukraine will square off with Russia at the UN’s top court today, with Kyiv asking judges in The Hague to order Moscow to immediately halt its invasion.
Kyiv lodged an urgent case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on 27 February, saying that Russia had illegally justified its war by falsely alleging genocide in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk regions.
Ukraine alleges that it is Russia that is planning “acts of genocide” in the offensive launched by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February.
Kyiv has asked the court to take provisional measures ordering Russia to “immediately suspend the military operations”, pending a full judgment that could take years.
“Ukraine emphatically denies that acts of genocide have been committed”, Kyiv’s application to the court said.
“Russia thus expressly bases its ‘special military operation’ – in fact a full-scale, brutal invasion of Ukraine – on an absurd lie.”
In an unusual step, ICJ President Joan Donoghue issued an “urgent communication” to Russia on 1 March asking it to “act in such a way” that any order should take effect quickly.
The two-day hearing at the ICJ’s Peace Palace headquarters will begin with Ukraine speaking at 9am. Russia is slated to reply tomorrow.
In its latest update, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has suggested Russia was deliberately targeting Ukraine’s communications facilities.
It said Moscow was “probably targeting Ukraine’s communications infrastructure in order to reduce Ukrainian citizens’ access to reliable news and information”.
There were reports of a strike on a TV tower in Kharkiv yesterday, following a similar attack in Kyiv on 1 March.
“Ukrainian internet access is also highly likely being disrupted as a result of collateral damage from Russian strikes on infrastructure,” the Ministry said.
“Over the past week, internet outages have been reported in Mariupol, Sumy, Kyiv and Kharkiv.”
In a new address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has raged against the growing destruction and death toll, accusing Russian troops of “murder, deliberate murder”.
“We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war on our land,” he said.
“There will be no quiet place on this Earth except the grave.”
Good morning, it’s Hayley Halpin here with the latest. Here are the main developments:
