Here's What Happened Today: Monday

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#VATICAN The Pope has called for a universal ban on the “despicable” practice of surrogacy, as he included the “commercialisation” of pregnancy in an annual speech listing threats to global peace and human dignity.

#GAZA The United Nations has expressed concern at the many journalists killed in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, a day after two Al Jazeera reporters died in an alleged Israeli strike on their car.

#HOLLYWOOD Comedian and actor Jo Koy had a rough time hosting the newly revamped Golden Globes, with the host blaming his writing team for some of the eye-roll inducing jokes.

#POST OFFICE SCANDAL The UK police have launched a fresh investigation into the scandal at the country’s postal service that saw hundreds of workers falsely accused of fraud.

PARTING SHOT

Spotted in Dun Laoghaire harbour this morning a pod of dolphins 🐬 pic.twitter.com/4XT36bItXo — Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (@dlrcc) January 8, 2024

Dolphins were spotted this morning at Dún Laoghaire harbour.

The group of dolphins, called a pod, were filmed off the coast of County Dublin by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

The video posted on X can be found here.