Here's What Happened Today: Monday

This is a round-up of what made the headlines today.
21 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

753Love Resist Paintings_90696733 Love Organise Resist murals on buildings near where the Parnell Square stabbing occurred Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

  • A man has died after a suspected assault in Lucan, Co Dublin.
  • The High Court in Belfast has thrown out a libel case brought by veteran Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly against a journalist who said Kelly shot a prison officer during a prison escape in the 1980s.
  • Officials within the Department of Finance warned against the tax break for landlords that was introduced in Budget 2024.
  • Donegal football manager Jim McGuinness has been given an eight-week sideline ban for fielding an ineligible player.
  • The state is on track to purchase the scenic Conor Pass in the west of Kerry, The Journal understands. 
  • A status yellow ice and weather warning will be active nationwide from 9pm this evening until 10am tomorrow morning as temperatures are expected to reach below freezing overnight.
  • A decorated former League of Ireland soccer player has appeared before the High Court in Dublin on foot of an extradition warrant issued by the authorities in Northern Ireland.

INTERNATIONAL

river (5) A panel used to plug an area reserved for an exit door on the Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner blew out on the flight National Transportation Safety Board National Transportation Safety Board

#VATICAN The Pope has called for a universal ban on the “despicable” practice of surrogacy, as he included the “commercialisation” of pregnancy in an annual speech listing threats to global peace and human dignity.

#GAZA The United Nations has expressed concern at the many journalists killed in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, a day after two Al Jazeera reporters died in an alleged Israeli strike on their car.

#HOLLYWOOD Comedian and actor Jo Koy had a rough time hosting the newly revamped Golden Globes, with the host blaming his writing team for some of the eye-roll inducing jokes.

#POST OFFICE SCANDAL The UK police have launched a fresh investigation into the scandal at the country’s postal service that saw hundreds of workers falsely accused of fraud. 

PARTING SHOT

Dolphins were spotted this morning at Dún Laoghaire harbour.

The group of dolphins, called a pod, were filmed off the coast of County Dublin by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

The video posted on X can be found here

