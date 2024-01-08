Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man has died after a suspected assault in Lucan, Co Dublin.
- The High Court in Belfast has thrown out a libel case brought by veteran Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly against a journalist who said Kelly shot a prison officer during a prison escape in the 1980s.
- Officials within the Department of Finance warned against the tax break for landlords that was introduced in Budget 2024.
- Donegal football manager Jim McGuinness has been given an eight-week sideline ban for fielding an ineligible player.
- The state is on track to purchase the scenic Conor Pass in the west of Kerry, The Journal understands.
- A status yellow ice and weather warning will be active nationwide from 9pm this evening until 10am tomorrow morning as temperatures are expected to reach below freezing overnight.
- A decorated former League of Ireland soccer player has appeared before the High Court in Dublin on foot of an extradition warrant issued by the authorities in Northern Ireland.
INTERNATIONAL
#VATICAN The Pope has called for a universal ban on the “despicable” practice of surrogacy, as he included the “commercialisation” of pregnancy in an annual speech listing threats to global peace and human dignity.
#GAZA The United Nations has expressed concern at the many journalists killed in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, a day after two Al Jazeera reporters died in an alleged Israeli strike on their car.
#HOLLYWOOD Comedian and actor Jo Koy had a rough time hosting the newly revamped Golden Globes, with the host blaming his writing team for some of the eye-roll inducing jokes.
#POST OFFICE SCANDAL The UK police have launched a fresh investigation into the scandal at the country’s postal service that saw hundreds of workers falsely accused of fraud.
PARTING SHOT
Spotted in Dun Laoghaire harbour this morning a pod of dolphins 🐬 pic.twitter.com/4XT36bItXo— Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (@dlrcc) January 8, 2024
Dolphins were spotted this morning at Dún Laoghaire harbour.
The group of dolphins, called a pod, were filmed off the coast of County Dublin by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.
The video posted on X can be found here.
