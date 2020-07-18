Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The funeral takes place of Stardust campaigner Christine Keegan in Coolock, Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Health officials confirmed that a further two people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died and that 21 new cases have been diagnosed.

in Ireland have died and that 21 new cases have been diagnosed. Property developers Bartra scrapped plans to develop a 20-bed apartment block in Ballsbridge in South Dublin in favour of a co-living development consisting of more than 100 units.

consisting of more than 100 units. Questions remain about workplace implications of the government’s ‘green list’ of countries, according to employment law solicitor Richard Grogan.

of the government’s ‘green list’ of countries, according to employment law solicitor Richard Grogan. CAO offers began today with 5,800 students to receive offers for both Level Seven and Level Eight courses from 10am today.

courses from 10am today. Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen insisted that he is “not a victim” in the controversy surrounding his sacking as Minister for Agriculture this week.

insisted that he is “not a victim” in the controversy surrounding his sacking as Minister for Agriculture this week. A significant number of the FAI Council called on the Association to call an emergency meeting to discuss the rule changes agreed in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the government to underpin an €18 million State bailout of the football body.

called on the Association to call an emergency meeting to discuss the rule changes agreed in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the government to underpin an €18 million State bailout of the football body. Three people aboard a 35ft yacht were rescued after getting into difficulty approximately two miles off the Dublin coast.

INTERNATIONAL

People visit the beach in Bournemouth as parts of the UK enjoy warm weather. Source: Andrew Matthews/PA Images

#UNITED STATES: Tributes have been paid to US Representative and civil rights leader John Lewis who has died at the age of 80.

#GERMANY: A man arrested following a five-day manhunt in Germany’s Black Forest, which started when he disarmed four officers at gunpoint, appears to have had no support from anyone else during his time in hiding, police said today.

#UNITED KINGDOM: UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has become the first senior politician there to declare that he is taking a summer holiday abroad – despite previously warning Britons against doing so in August.

PARTING SHOT

Stardust campaigner Christine Keegan, who lost two daughters in the 1981 tragedy, was laid to rest today.

Our colleagues Sean Murray and Nicky Ryan wrote this tribute to a mother who never stopped fighting for justice.