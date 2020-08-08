This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 8 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

A dramatic spike in cases, fierce protests in Beirut, and tensions between the US and China continue.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 8 Aug 2020, 7:59 PM
28 minutes ago 1,618 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5171241

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

DUBLIN DINES OUT People eat out on Dame Court in Dublin city. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • There were 174 cases of coronavirus confirmed today, with one new death reported
  • There was a lot of anger from local TDs to the localised restrictions in place from midnight for Kildare, Offaly and Laois, as Gardaí set up checkpoints
  • Former Debenhams workers held a protest to raise awareness of their case and redundancy entitlements
  • 26 PSNI officers were injured after petrol bombs and masonry were thrown by a ‘large group of youths’ in Belfast
  • Only 209 workers who applied for the Be On Call for Ireland initiative have been placed in the health service.
  • All TDs who lost their seats in the last election have paid back their “parachute” payments
  • Around 4,000 applicants received their Round Zero CAO offers today. 

WORLD 

lebanon-explosion Lebanese protesters clash with police during a protest in Beirut against the political elites and the government. Source: AP/PA Images

#BEIRUT: Lebanese protesters stormed through battered Beirut, clashing with police and seizing the foreign ministry building, as anger boiled over a fatal port blast that killed at least 158 people.

#POLAND: Polish police said they detained about 50 demonstrators who tried to prevent the arrest of a gay rights activist in the capital Warsaw, which sparked criticism from rights groups.

#TENSIONS: China slammed the US for imposing “barbarous” sanctions in response to Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong, capping a dramatic week of deteriorating relations between the world’s two biggest economies.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

While we’re talking about proportionate responses to the spike in cases… 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie