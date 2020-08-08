Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People eat out on Dame Court in Dublin city. Source: RollingNews.ie

There were 174 cases of coronavirus confirmed today, with one new death reported

There was a lot of anger from local TDs to the localised restrictions in place from midnight for Kildare, Offaly and Laois, as Gardaí set up checkpoints

Former Debenhams workers held a protest to raise awareness of their case and redundancy entitlements

26 PSNI officers were injured after petrol bombs and masonry were thrown by a 'large group of youths' in Belfast

Only 209 workers who applied for the Be On Call for Ireland initiative have been placed in the health service.

All TDs who lost their seats in the last election have paid back their "parachute" payments

Around 4,000 applicants received their Round Zero CAO offers today.

WORLD

Lebanese protesters clash with police during a protest in Beirut against the political elites and the government. Source: AP/PA Images

#BEIRUT: Lebanese protesters stormed through battered Beirut, clashing with police and seizing the foreign ministry building, as anger boiled over a fatal port blast that killed at least 158 people.

#POLAND: Polish police said they detained about 50 demonstrators who tried to prevent the arrest of a gay rights activist in the capital Warsaw, which sparked criticism from rights groups.

#TENSIONS: China slammed the US for imposing “barbarous” sanctions in response to Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong, capping a dramatic week of deteriorating relations between the world’s two biggest economies.

PARTING SHOT

