Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- There were 174 cases of coronavirus confirmed today, with one new death reported
- There was a lot of anger from local TDs to the localised restrictions in place from midnight for Kildare, Offaly and Laois, as Gardaí set up checkpoints
- Former Debenhams workers held a protest to raise awareness of their case and redundancy entitlements
- 26 PSNI officers were injured after petrol bombs and masonry were thrown by a ‘large group of youths’ in Belfast
- Only 209 workers who applied for the Be On Call for Ireland initiative have been placed in the health service.
- All TDs who lost their seats in the last election have paid back their “parachute” payments
- Around 4,000 applicants received their Round Zero CAO offers today.
WORLD
#BEIRUT: Lebanese protesters stormed through battered Beirut, clashing with police and seizing the foreign ministry building, as anger boiled over a fatal port blast that killed at least 158 people.
#POLAND: Polish police said they detained about 50 demonstrators who tried to prevent the arrest of a gay rights activist in the capital Warsaw, which sparked criticism from rights groups.
#TENSIONS: China slammed the US for imposing “barbarous” sanctions in response to Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong, capping a dramatic week of deteriorating relations between the world’s two biggest economies.
PARTING SHOT
While we’re talking about proportionate responses to the spike in cases…
