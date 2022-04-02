#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 2 April 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s a roundup of stories from today.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 2 Apr 2022, 9:10 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

featureimage Charlie Bird, centre, with members of the Defence Forces on Croagh Patrick (Paul Allen and Associates/PA)

WORLD

embedded266159193 Police remove a Just Stop Oil activist at the Esso Birmingham Fuel Terminal Source: Joe Giddens/PA

#UKRAINE: Ukraine has claimed it has regained control of “the whole Kyiv region”.

#US: A US judge has upheld the sex trafficking conviction of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and denied her motion for a new trial.

#SPACE: One of the last remaining areas of cooperation between the West and Russia- the International Space Station – is in doubt as a Moscow official said the US, EU and Canadian space agencies missed a deadline for the lifting of certain sanctions.

PARTING SHOT

Broadcaster Charlie Bird reached the summit of Croagh Patrick today, surrounded by family, friends and supporters. Here is the moment when he made it to the top.

Eoghan Dalton
