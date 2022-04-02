Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- There were jubilant scenes as Charlie Bird reached the top of Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo alongside family and supporters.
- A man in his 20s died after a road crash in Co Tipperary.
- A woman died after becoming unwell at the summit of the Galtee Mountains in Munster.
- A man who was fatally stabbed in Carrigaline, Co Cork last weekend was laid to rest.
- Two men were charged in relation to €1.2 million worth of cannabis resin seized by gardaí in Dublin.
- Gardaí issued a warning about a fraud ring which has managed to scam people out of “very significant sums of money”.
WORLD
#UKRAINE: Ukraine has claimed it has regained control of “the whole Kyiv region”.
#US: A US judge has upheld the sex trafficking conviction of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and denied her motion for a new trial.
#SPACE: One of the last remaining areas of cooperation between the West and Russia- the International Space Station – is in doubt as a Moscow official said the US, EU and Canadian space agencies missed a deadline for the lifting of certain sanctions.
PARTING SHOT
Broadcaster Charlie Bird reached the summit of Croagh Patrick today, surrounded by family, friends and supporters. Here is the moment when he made it to the top.
The moment Charlie made it to the top of the Reek, welcomed by his life long friend, former @RTEnews Editor Ray Burke. The Reek alive! #ClimbwithCharlie #Mayo pic.twitter.com/sDHhrZRALf— Fran McNulty (@franmcnulty) April 2, 2022
