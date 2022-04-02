#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 2 April 2022
Man (20s) dies in Co Tipperary crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal one-car collision that occurred in the early hours of this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 2 Apr 2022, 10:03 AM
56 minutes ago
A MAN IN his 20s has died after a road crash in the early hours of this morning in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal one-car collision that occurred at around 12.45am in Greenane, Tipperary Town. 

A man (20s), the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick. 

Two women and a man, also aged in their 20s, were passengers in the car. They have been taken to the same hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, gardaí said. 

The road is closed to allow for a technical examination to take place by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this crash to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make the footage available to gardaí. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

