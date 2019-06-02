This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

On a sunny bank holiday Sunday, here’s all you need to know, including gay pride, the mini marathon and Sean Cox.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 2 Jun 2019, 7:55 PM
8 minutes ago 257 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4665771

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Claudia Mini Marathon 3 CP Participants in this year's Mini Marathon in Dublin. Source: Eoin Fegan eoinfegan@gmail.com

  • A number of Government ministers have condemned comments from a bishop calling for a boycott of LGBT pride this month.
  • Tens of thousands of women took to the streets of Dublin today for the annual VHI Women’s Mini Marathon.
  • Sean Cox sent a message of congratulations to Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool won the Champion’s League. 
  • A Fine Gael councillor has quit the party just a week after he was elected to Donegal County Council citing ‘internal turmoil’.

World

Liverpool Champions League Winners Parade Liverpool players return following their Champion's League win. Source: Dave Howarth

#PROTESTS: China has defended the bloody Tiananmen crackdown on student protesters in a rare public acknowledgement of the event, days before its 30th anniversary.

#FARAGE: Trump said Britain should send Nigel Farage in to negotiate Brexit, claiming the UK should not pay its £39 million divorce bill

PARTING SHOT

And if you’re having a woof day, this guy is sure to cheer you up!

Dog grooming company Petmania carried out a search for Ireland’s cutest puppy.

After 66,000 votes, 12 finalists were selected and of those, this adorable ChowChow puppy was crowned the winner. 

He hails from Kerry and his name is… Pumba! 

Puppy of The Year 003 Source: Alan Place

