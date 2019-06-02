Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Participants in this year's Mini Marathon in Dublin. Source: Eoin Fegan eoinfegan@gmail.com

A number of Government ministers have condemned comments from a bishop calling for a boycott of LGBT pride this month.

this month. Tens of thousands of women took to the streets of Dublin today for the annual VHI Women’s Mini Marathon.

took to the streets of Dublin today for the annual VHI Women’s Mini Marathon. Sean Cox sent a message of congratulations to Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool won the Champion’s League.

sent a message of congratulations to Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool won the Champion’s League. A Fine Gael councillor has quit the party just a week after he was elected to Donegal County Council citing ‘internal turmoil’.

World

Liverpool players return following their Champion's League win. Source: Dave Howarth

#PROTESTS: China has defended the bloody Tiananmen crackdown on student protesters in a rare public acknowledgement of the event, days before its 30th anniversary.

#FARAGE: Trump said Britain should send Nigel Farage in to negotiate Brexit, claiming the UK should not pay its £39 million divorce bill.

PARTING SHOT

And if you’re having a woof day, this guy is sure to cheer you up!

Dog grooming company Petmania carried out a search for Ireland’s cutest puppy.

After 66,000 votes, 12 finalists were selected and of those, this adorable ChowChow puppy was crowned the winner.

He hails from Kerry and his name is… Pumba!

Source: Alan Place