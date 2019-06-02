Councillor quits Fine Gael citing 'internal turmoil' one week after being elected to local council

A COUNCILLOR IN Donegal has quit Fine Gael a week after being elected to the local county council.

Frank McBrearty Jnr. ran in previous elections as an Independent candidate and as a Labour party candidate but joined Fine Gael in April this year.

He was elected to the Lifford-Stranorlar area for Donegal County Council in last weekend’s local elections.

This week, however, McBrearty Jnr informed Fine Gael chiefs of his decision to quit the party and later posted a message on social media saying he had resigned.

“I have officially resigned from the Fine Gael party on Thursday. I was approached by Fine Gael to run in the local elections. My team and I decided to accept on the condition that I would not run for the Dáil or the Senate.

“I was not informed by them about the internal turmoil the party was in and if I had knew about it, I would not have joined them.”

The party won a total of six seats at the local elections in Donegal, while rival parties Sinn Féin won 10 and Fianna Fáil won 12.

“It is my opinion that due to internal problems in the party it cost them at least four seats,” he said.

He added that he would be initiating legal proceedings in the coming days following his resignation.

“My family has been severely traumatised by what has been ongoing for weeks. Let me make this clear, I am not intimidated by anyone but this has affected me mentally watching my family suffering at the abuse being thrown at me.

He signed off the post: “Due to legal reasons I can’t say much more but watch this space.”

Fine Gael TD for Donegal and Education Minister, Joe McHugh, told Donegal Daily: “I am disappointed that Frank has resigned. He’s a hard-working councillor and I wish him well in his role as a councillor in the time ahead.”