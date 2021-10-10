#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 10 October 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 10 Oct 2021, 7:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,841 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5570823

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

9 DTF Night Dances Performers Robyn Byrne, Jessie Thompson and Aoife McAtamney pictured at the National Stadium ahead of the world premiere of 'Night Dances' as part of Dublin Theatre Festival. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

  • 67% of patients being treated in intensive care units with Covid-19 have not been vaccinated, HSE chief Paul Reid said. 
  • Simon Coveney questioned if the UK wants “a breakdown in relations” with the European Union in a late night Twitter spat with Brexit negotiator David Frost.
  • Public health officials confirmed 1,384 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  •  A seven billion euro reduction in the deficit will not see the Government “splurge” in Tuesday’s Budget, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said. 
  • Órla Ryan reports this morning that concerns have been raised by people working in the homelessness services sector that “unofficial money lenders” have been targeting people queuing up for soup runs.
  • There were renewed calls for a dedicated transport police in the wake of reports this week of a disturbing incident on the DART in Dublin in which a group of young men were heard chanting about raping a woman. 
  • A woman was arrested in relation to a serious injury hit-and-run traffic collision that happened in Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

THE WORLD

woman-jogging-along-bondi-beach-at-dawn-sydney-new-south-wales-australia Sydney emerged from almost four months of “blood, sweat and no beers” early Monday as a long coronavirus lockdown was lifted in Australia’s largest city. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#THE CHANCELLOR: Austria’s top diplomat Alexander Schallenberg has said an “enormously challenging task” awaited him after embattled Chancellor Sebastian Kurz named him as his successor in a spectacular leadership change in the EU member.

#TAIWAN: The country’s president called for the continuation of the political status quo in a forthright speech which acknowledged rising pressure from China.

PARTING SHOT

The late British playwright Harold Pinter would have turned 91 today. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Here’s his polite declining of an invitation from fellow wordsmith Tom Stoppard. 

EDytls4XkAAaa9H-1

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie