Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND
- 67% of patients being treated in intensive care units with Covid-19 have not been vaccinated, HSE chief Paul Reid said.
- Simon Coveney questioned if the UK wants “a breakdown in relations” with the European Union in a late night Twitter spat with Brexit negotiator David Frost.
- Public health officials confirmed 1,384 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- A seven billion euro reduction in the deficit will not see the Government “splurge” in Tuesday’s Budget, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said.
- Órla Ryan reports this morning that concerns have been raised by people working in the homelessness services sector that “unofficial money lenders” have been targeting people queuing up for soup runs.
- There were renewed calls for a dedicated transport police in the wake of reports this week of a disturbing incident on the DART in Dublin in which a group of young men were heard chanting about raping a woman.
- A woman was arrested in relation to a serious injury hit-and-run traffic collision that happened in Limerick in the early hours of this morning.
THE WORLD
#THE CHANCELLOR: Austria’s top diplomat Alexander Schallenberg has said an “enormously challenging task” awaited him after embattled Chancellor Sebastian Kurz named him as his successor in a spectacular leadership change in the EU member.
#TAIWAN: The country’s president called for the continuation of the political status quo in a forthright speech which acknowledged rising pressure from China.
PARTING SHOT
The late British playwright Harold Pinter would have turned 91 today.
Here’s his polite declining of an invitation from fellow wordsmith Tom Stoppard.
