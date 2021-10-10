Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Performers Robyn Byrne, Jessie Thompson and Aoife McAtamney pictured at the National Stadium ahead of the world premiere of 'Night Dances' as part of Dublin Theatre Festival. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

67% of patients being treated in intensive care units with Covid-19 have not been vaccinated, HSE chief Paul Reid said.

Simon Coveney questioned if the UK wants "a breakdown in relations" with the European Union in a late night Twitter spat with Brexit negotiator David Frost.

Public health officials confirmed 1,384 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

A seven billion euro reduction in the deficit will not see the Government “splurge” in Tuesday’s Budget, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said.

A seven billion euro reduction in the deficit will not see the Government "splurge" in Tuesday's Budget, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said. Órla Ryan reports this morning that concerns have been raised by people working in the homelessness services sector that " unofficial money lenders " have been targeting people queuing up for soup runs.

There were renewed calls for a dedicated transport police in the wake of reports this week of a disturbing incident on the DART in Dublin in which a group of young men were heard chanting about raping a woman.

A woman was arrested in relation to a serious injury hit-and-run traffic collision that happened in Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

THE WORLD

Sydney emerged from almost four months of “blood, sweat and no beers” early Monday as a long coronavirus lockdown was lifted in Australia’s largest city. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#THE CHANCELLOR: Austria’s top diplomat Alexander Schallenberg has said an “enormously challenging task” awaited him after embattled Chancellor Sebastian Kurz named him as his successor in a spectacular leadership change in the EU member.

#TAIWAN: The country’s president called for the continuation of the political status quo in a forthright speech which acknowledged rising pressure from China.

PARTING SHOT

The late British playwright Harold Pinter would have turned 91 today.

Here’s his polite declining of an invitation from fellow wordsmith Tom Stoppard.