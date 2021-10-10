#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Sunday 10 October 2021
Appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run incident in Limerick

The incident occurred at Corn Market Row, Limerick at around 1am this morning.

By Jane Moore Sunday 10 Oct 2021, 9:08 AM
File photo of a Garda vehicle.
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses in relation to a serious injury hit-and-run road traffic collision that occurred in Limerick in the early hours of this morning. 

Three pedestrians, one man and two woman, were struck by a vehicle which left the scene at Corn Market Row, Co Limerick at around 1am.

All three persons were removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

The male pedestrian (33) received serious injuries and is in critical condition. The two female pedestrians, both in their late 30s, received non-life threatening injuries.

A fourth female pedestrian (19) presented at University Hospital Limerick also injured by the same vehicle at the same time. Her condition is non-life threatening.

The vehicle was located abandoned a short distance away and has been seized for technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling along Corn Market and High Street in the early hours of this morning between 1a.m. and 1.30a.m. and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212400 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

