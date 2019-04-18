This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

The Mueller report, Peadar Tóibín and the MetroLink made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 8:51 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gorilla. Mother Kafi holds her newborn baby at Dublin Zoo Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews/ie

  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the government has run into difficulties around legislating for exclusion zones at GP surgeries.
  • AIB has been criticised after a student claimed staff made an assumption about her race.
  • Tributes have been paid to Joe Nicholson, who manned the door at Dublin nightspot Whelan’s
  • Gardaí in Tipperary are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash between a truck and a car that happened near a Bulmers factory last night.
  • Archbishop Diarmuid Martin has said that an Interim Report by the Commission of Investigation on Mother and Baby Homes has left him with “profound distress”.
  • TD Peadar Tóibín said he felt “threatened” by a member of Sinn Féin’s political staff after he was told to leave his office.
  • The NTA released a series of drawings which give an artist’s impression of what a number of the proposed MetroLink stations will look like.
  • Police in Northern Ireland have identified 637 young people who were in the queue or car park ahead of a Cookstown disco in which three teenagers died in a St Patrick’s Day crush.

THE WORLD 

Capture

#MUELLER REPORT: The long-awaited report into Russian meddling in the 2016 US Presidential election was released

#NOTRE DAME: Police in Paris believe a short-circuit electrical fault was the likely cause of the fire at the famous gothic cathedral on Monday. 

#EXTINCTION REBELLION: Climate change activists brought London to a standstill for the fourth day running in demonstrations that have led to over 400 arrests.

PARTING SHOT 

Following Monday’s fire at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Brooke Windsor took to Twitter to try track down this father and daughter whom she snapped one hour before the famous Gothic monument went up in flames. 

They’ve now been found. 

