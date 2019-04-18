At least 637 young people in or near queue on night of Tyrone disco tragedy

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have identified 637 young people who were in the queue or car park ahead of a Cookstown disco in which three teenagers died in a St Patrick’s Day crush.

Lauren Bullock (17), Morgan Barnard (17) and Connor Currie (16) were all killed in the crush outside the disco at the Greenvale Hotel in Co Tyrone.

The PSNI has said they’ve now identified 637 young people who were in or near the queue on the night but want any more who were there to come forward.

“We want to be satisfied that there are no other witnesses who we have not identified. It is really important for anyone who has not yet contacted us to please come forward and work with police to help build an accurate picture of what happened that night,” said detective superintendent Richard Campbell.

Police have also said they want to reassure young people who were there that it is not their intention to pursue any young people who were trying to enter the licensed premises.

Any young people who wish to speak to police about the incident can do so at an information event in the Burnavon Arts Centre today and in Ranfurly House Arts Centre in Dungannon next Wednesday and Thursday.

“If you have already spoken to us and wish to have evidence recorded in a written or video statement, come along too,” Campbell added.

Information can also be provided to us by calling the non-emergency number 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers.