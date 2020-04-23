Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: PA

WORLD

Source: Ben Birchall

#WHO: The World Health Organisation has said that countries should be worried about “second waves” of Covid-19 and warned that they should operate on the basis that the virus will be “with us for a while”.

#UK: The British government announced plans for a major study to track coronavirus in the general population; as 300,000 people expected to take part in a year.

#NY KITTY: Two pet cats in New York state tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the US, federal officials said.

PARTING SHOT

We’re all trying to get on with it and keep things normal – here’s the Norwegian Transport Minister‘s version of that.