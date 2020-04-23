Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- There have been a further 28 deaths and 936 new confirmed Covid-19 cases
- Leo Varadkar was questioned about transparency around Covid-19 decisions
- The government said there has been no significant rise in the number of cars on Irish roads; while a graph displayed at today’s Department of Health briefing showed there had been an increase in footfall
- Tánaiste Simon Coveney has criticised a government formation deal in Israel which includes plans to annex territory in the occupied West Bank
- A person with Covid-19 is infecting one other person, or no other person, new figures have shown
- A new Trinity College Dublin study has pointed to a link between low levels of vitamin D and the severity of infection in those who contract Covid-19.
WORLD
#WHO: The World Health Organisation has said that countries should be worried about “second waves” of Covid-19 and warned that they should operate on the basis that the virus will be “with us for a while”.
#UK: The British government announced plans for a major study to track coronavirus in the general population; as 300,000 people expected to take part in a year.
#NY KITTY: Two pet cats in New York state tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the US, federal officials said.
PARTING SHOT
We’re all trying to get on with it and keep things normal – here’s the Norwegian Transport Minister‘s version of that.
