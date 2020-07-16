This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 16 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Leaving cert results, extended rent freeze and the ECJ rules on data privacy… It’s The Fix.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 8:50 PM
43 minutes ago 2,272 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5152536

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

file-photo-some-230-eason-shareholders-are-to-share-a-u20-million-payout-this-autumn-from-the-disposal-of-a-number-of-properties-over-the-past-18-months-but-the-sale-of-three-other-sites-including-it Eason's flagship store on O'Connell St. The company announced it was closing its seven stores in Northern Ireland. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

facebook-privacy-case Max Schrems has been at the fore of the campaign for data privacy protections. Source: PA

#DATA The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that a key arrangement designed to protect the misuse of EU citizens’ personal data when it is transferred to the US is invalid.

#RUSSIA The UK’s cyber-security agency has accused a hacking group it said “almost certainly” operates as part of Russian intelligence services of trying to steal research into potential coronavirus vaccines.

#SIBERIA A recent heatwave in Siberia that saw temperature records tumble as the region sweltered in 38 degrees celsius highs was “almost impossible” without the influence of manmade climate change, leading scientists have said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Parting Shot

Like the news of the pubs remaining closed for another number of weeks, there’ll be a lot of heavy hearts following the CMO’s comments that nightclubs will also be closed for the foreseeable

So for old time’s sake, here’s the 10 unwritten rules of going to to an Irish nightclub (as compiled by the long-mourned Daily Edge team, once upon a time).

Source: DailyEdge.ie/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie