Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND

Eason's flagship store on O'Connell St. The company announced it was closing its seven stores in Northern Ireland. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Max Schrems has been at the fore of the campaign for data privacy protections. Source: PA

#DATA The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that a key arrangement designed to protect the misuse of EU citizens’ personal data when it is transferred to the US is invalid.

#RUSSIA The UK’s cyber-security agency has accused a hacking group it said “almost certainly” operates as part of Russian intelligence services of trying to steal research into potential coronavirus vaccines.

#SIBERIA A recent heatwave in Siberia that saw temperature records tumble as the region sweltered in 38 degrees celsius highs was “almost impossible” without the influence of manmade climate change, leading scientists have said.

Parting Shot

Like the news of the pubs remaining closed for another number of weeks, there’ll be a lot of heavy hearts following the CMO’s comments that nightclubs will also be closed for the foreseeable.

So for old time’s sake, here’s the 10 unwritten rules of going to to an Irish nightclub (as compiled by the long-mourned Daily Edge team, once upon a time).