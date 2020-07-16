Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed one further death in Ireland as a result of Covid-19 along with 21 new confirmed cases.
- The Department of Education has confirmed that Leaving Certificate results will not be available until 7 September.
- There’s no indication of a second wave in Ireland, according to the Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.
- A grant application to the value of €6.6 million from Dublin City Council to fund the white-water rafting project in the city centre was refused by Government.
- Not all third-level students going to university in the autumn will be able to be accommodated on campus, according to the Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.
- The temporary rent freeze and ban on evictions is to be extended beyond Monday, it has been been confirmed today.
- There’s been an increase in the number of under 18-year-olds admitted to psychiatric units and hospitals in Ireland, according to figures from the Health Research Board (HRB).
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said there is no guarantee that pubs will reopen on 10 August.
- Concerns have been raised about US troop flights stopping in Shannon Airport due to the prevalence of Covid-19 in the United States.
-
Organisers of the Eid Al Adha celebration due to take place in Croke Park have asked the government for permission to allow 500 people to attend the event.
INTERNATIONAL
#DATA The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that a key arrangement designed to protect the misuse of EU citizens’ personal data when it is transferred to the US is invalid.
#RUSSIA The UK’s cyber-security agency has accused a hacking group it said “almost certainly” operates as part of Russian intelligence services of trying to steal research into potential coronavirus vaccines.
#SIBERIA A recent heatwave in Siberia that saw temperature records tumble as the region sweltered in 38 degrees celsius highs was “almost impossible” without the influence of manmade climate change, leading scientists have said.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Parting Shot
Like the news of the pubs remaining closed for another number of weeks, there’ll be a lot of heavy hearts following the CMO’s comments that nightclubs will also be closed for the foreseeable.
So for old time’s sake, here’s the 10 unwritten rules of going to to an Irish nightclub (as compiled by the long-mourned Daily Edge team, once upon a time).Source: DailyEdge.ie/YouTube
COMMENTS (5)