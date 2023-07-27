Advertisement

Thursday 27 July 2023
Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
# News Fix
Here's what happened today: Thursday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
43 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sinead OConnor-23 Leah Farrell Olivia Galvin from Kerry viewing the flowers left outside Sinead O'Connor's house in Bray today. Leah Farrell

  • Artists from across the musical spectrum, writers, actors, politicians and others have shared their admiration following the news of Sinéad O’Connor’s death
  • Nurses migrating to Ireland to fill vacancies say housing crisis, cultural differences and visa process delays might push them to leave.
  • One person has died following a road traffic collision in north Clare this morning.
  • One of the country’s policing watchdogs has claimed that the latest phase of its investigation of garda 999 call handling has not identified any “new issues”, after 200,000 calls were cancelled in two years.
  • An internal garda review previously said that more than 200,000 calls were cancelled over a two-year 
  • Ireland’s women’s world cup match against Canada yesterday set a new viewership record for a women’s team sporting event, according to RTÉ. 
  • A woman has been arrested following a carjacking near Phoenix Park yesterday morning.
  • The number of households headed by someone of pension age or over renting from a private landlord rose to almost 17,000 in 2022 according to Census data, and increase of 83% since the last census in 2016. 
  • A Co Meath man, describing himself as The Sovereign King of Ireland, today asked a judge for orders against Bus Éireann and a member of An Garda Síochána.

WORLD

athens-greece-20th-july-2023-firefighters-battle-a-wildfire-in-agia-sotira-a-western-suburb-of-athens-greece-on-july-20-2023-for-the-fourth-consecutive-day-the-wildfires-continue-to-ravage-h Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#EXTREME HEAT UN and EU monitors have said that July is set to be the hottest month in recorded history and likely “unprecedented” for thousands of years, warning that this was a taste of the world’s climate future.

#UKRAINE WAR Russia refused to speak at a UN Security Council meeting called to discuss Moscow’s recent attacks on Ukraine’s port city of Odesa immediately after its refusal to extend the Black Sea grain deal.

#COUTTS The head of NatWest’s private banking arm Coutts resigned today, the second top executive to quit the group following a row over the closure of the account of arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage.

PARTING SHOT

irish-singer-musicians-sinead-oconnor Leon Farrell Sinead O’Connor singing on the Late Late Show after she was ordained a Latin Tridentine priest. Leon Farrell

Sinead O’Connor appeared on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show several times throughout her music career.

In 1999, after she was ordained a Latin Tridentine priest, she appeared on the show again, wishing to be called Mother Bernadette.

O’Connor also used the names Magda Davitt and Shuhada Sadaqat after she later converted to Islam.

Mairead Maguire
