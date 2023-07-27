Here's what happened today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#EXTREME HEAT UN and EU monitors have said that July is set to be the hottest month in recorded history and likely “unprecedented” for thousands of years, warning that this was a taste of the world’s climate future.
#UKRAINE WAR Russia refused to speak at a UN Security Council meeting called to discuss Moscow’s recent attacks on Ukraine’s port city of Odesa immediately after its refusal to extend the Black Sea grain deal.
#COUTTS The head of NatWest’s private banking arm Coutts resigned today, the second top executive to quit the group following a row over the closure of the account of arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage.
PARTING SHOT
Sinead O’Connor appeared on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show several times throughout her music career.
In 1999, after she was ordained a Latin Tridentine priest, she appeared on the show again, wishing to be called Mother Bernadette.
O’Connor also used the names Magda Davitt and Shuhada Sadaqat after she later converted to Islam.
